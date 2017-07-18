Carlson Wagonlit Travel Launches RoomIt by CWT

Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) has
launched a new business division wholly dedicated to hotel
distribution – RoomIt by CWT.
“RoomIt by CWT simplifies the
hotel booking process and puts the most relevant lodging options
all in one place,” said Scott Brennan, President, hotels, Carlson
Wagonlit Travel. “CWT is committed to giving our clients a wide
range of global options at the most competitive rates and our
investment into RoomIt will enable better, more personalized
service to our travelers.”
Three key features of RoomIt include:
-
Travel management services for companies of any size; -
Travel management tools for tracking, reporting and payment; and
-
Access to traveler loyalty programs and CWTs loyalty boost program.