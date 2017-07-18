Four Points by Sheraton Penang Appoints David Scully as General Manager

Four Points by Sheraton Penang has appointed David Scully as General Manager.

David has over 25 years of experience in the hotel industry. He started his career as a busboy in The Golden Sands Resort, Penang before eventually moving to Shangri-La Hangzhou, China and later to Shangri-La Tanjung Aru Resort, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, where he was appointed Director of Food and Beverage.

He has worked in numerous countries, from Hong Kong, Nairobi to Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, taking up roles as the General Manager and Pre-Opening General Manager.

He was the Cluster General Manager of Samaxi Palace and Naftalan Hotel, Azerbaijan for a year before returning to his motherland, Malaysia.

During his free time, David enjoys carpentry, cooking, fishing and golfing.



