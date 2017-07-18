Four Points by Sheraton Penang Appoints David Scully as General Manager

|
Four Points by Sheraton Penang has appointed David Scully
as General Manager.
David has over 25 years
of experience in the hotel industry. He started his career as a busboy in The
Golden Sands Resort, Penang before eventually moving to Shangri-La Hangzhou, China and later to Shangri-La Tanjung Aru
Resort, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, where he was appointed Director
of Food and Beverage.
He has worked in numerous countries, from Hong
Kong, Nairobi to Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, taking up roles as the
General Manager and Pre-Opening General Manager.
He was the
Cluster General Manager of Samaxi Palace and Naftalan Hotel,
Azerbaijan for a year before returning to his motherland,
Malaysia.
During his free time, David enjoys
carpentry, cooking, fishing and golfing.
See other recent
news regarding:
Four Points,
GM,
General Manager,
Penang.