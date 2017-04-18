Wyndham Vacation Ownership Appoints President and Chief Executive Officer

|
Michael D. Brown has been appointed as President and
Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Vacation Ownership.
Most
recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Hilton Grand
Vacations, Brown has more than 25 years of
experience leading a diverse range of asset management and
vacation ownership sales functions.
Prior to serving as HGV’s chief operating
officer, Brown led its domestic sales organization, which nearly
doubled its sales revenue under his leadership. Brown joined HGV
in 2008 after serving in a series of sales, development,
operations, and finance leadership roles across the U.S., Europe
and the Caribbean for more than 16 years at Marriott International
and Marriott Vacation Club International.
Brown will
report to Wyndham Worldwide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Stephen P. Holmes, who has been serving as interim leader of the
business since the start of the year.
“Mike
brings a combination of strategic vision, people-centric focus,
and industry savvy that is ideal to successfully lead this
powerhouse organization,” said Holmes. “A well-known and highly
regarded industry leader, Mike values the long term relationship
we have with our owners, knows how to leverage a hotel-based
loyalty program, and understands how to best support the vibrant
and successful sales and service culture at Wyndham.”
Orlando-based Wyndham
Vacation Ownership a leader in timeshare development,
sales, and management with 219 resorts and over 887,000 owners
globally.
