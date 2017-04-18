Wyndham Vacation Ownership Appoints President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael D. Brown has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Vacation Ownership.

Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Hilton Grand Vacations, Brown has more than 25 years of experience leading a diverse range of asset management and vacation ownership sales functions.

Prior to serving as HGV’s chief operating officer, Brown led its domestic sales organization, which nearly doubled its sales revenue under his leadership. Brown joined HGV in 2008 after serving in a series of sales, development, operations, and finance leadership roles across the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean for more than 16 years at Marriott International and Marriott Vacation Club International.

Brown will report to Wyndham Worldwide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen P. Holmes, who has been serving as interim leader of the business since the start of the year.

“Mike brings a combination of strategic vision, people-centric focus, and industry savvy that is ideal to successfully lead this powerhouse organization,” said Holmes. “A well-known and highly regarded industry leader, Mike values the long term relationship we have with our owners, knows how to leverage a hotel-based loyalty program, and understands how to best support the vibrant and successful sales and service culture at Wyndham.”

Orlando-based Wyndham Vacation Ownership a leader in timeshare development, sales, and management with 219 resorts and over 887,000 owners globally.



