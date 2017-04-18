|
Swiss-Belhotel has appointed Laurent A. Voivenel
as Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the
Middle East, Africa and India.
Laurent has over 30 years of
international hotel and asset management experience with some of
the world’s leading hospitality brands
including Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels & Resorts.
Prior to joining Swiss-Belhotel International he was the Chief
Executive Officer of HMH – Hospitality Management Holding.
With a Masters in Business Administration,
Laurent has a proven track record in spearheading corporate
mergers and acquisitions, hotel development and investment,
multi-brand operations, as well as management experience
across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
Laurent will be based in the group’s regional
office in Dubai.
Gavin M. Faull,
Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said,
“With an outstanding portfolio of globally-recognized brands, we
are aggressively expanding our footprint across the world, and the
Middle East, Africa and India region is ‘big’ on our development
plans. To support this massive growth it is crucial to have strong
leadership. We are delighted to welcome Mr Laurent A. Voivenel on
board who will spearhead our operations and development in the
Middle East, Africa and India. We are confident with his
impressive track record, vast experience and extensive local
network, he will be instrumental in strengthening and accelerating
our expansion in the region.”
Swiss-Belhotel currently manages a portfolio of
more than 145 hotels, resorts and projects worldwide.
