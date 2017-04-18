Swiss-Belhotel has appointed Laurent A. Voivenel as Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India.

Laurent has over 30 years of international hotel and asset management experience with some of the world’s leading hospitality brands including Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Prior to joining Swiss-Belhotel International he was the Chief Executive Officer of HMH – Hospitality Management Holding.

With a Masters in Business Administration, Laurent has a proven track record in spearheading corporate mergers and acquisitions, hotel development and investment, multi-brand operations, as well as management experience across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Laurent will be based in the group’s regional office in Dubai.

Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “With an outstanding portfolio of globally-recognized brands, we are aggressively expanding our footprint across the world, and the Middle East, Africa and India region is ‘big’ on our development plans. To support this massive growth it is crucial to have strong leadership. We are delighted to welcome Mr Laurent A. Voivenel on board who will spearhead our operations and development in the Middle East, Africa and India. We are confident with his impressive track record, vast experience and extensive local network, he will be instrumental in strengthening and accelerating our expansion in the region.”

Swiss-Belhotel currently manages a portfolio of more than 145 hotels, resorts and projects worldwide.



