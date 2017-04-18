Silk Way Orders Ten Boeing 737 MAX 8s

Silk Way has ordered 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes. The order is valued at US$1.1 billion at current list prices.

The Azerbaijan-based Silk Way Group includes 23 companies working in the aviation industry and related services including passenger and cargo airlines.

The airline currently operates eight Boeing airplanes, including two 767-300 Freighters, three 747-400 Freighters and three 747-8 Freighters (pictured).

"Silk Way’s success and profitability is a direct result of investing in its fleet and services and growing its regional and international footprint," said Zaur Akhundov, president, Silk Way Group of Companies. "I am confident we will maintain our rate of growth, supported by 10 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes."

The 737 MAX 8 and 9 will be followed in 2019 by the smaller MAX 7 and higher capacity MAX 200. The aircraft is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.



