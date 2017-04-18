Accor to Rebrand Luxury Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco

|
Accor has signed a hotel management agreement
(HMA) with New Mauritius Hotels to rebrand the Royal Palm
Beachcomber Luxury Marrakech under the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
brand in May 2017.
Located just 12 kilometers from the bustling
city of Marrakech, the Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is nestled within
the heart of a century-old olive grove, spanning 231 hectares with
uninterrupted views of the Atlas Mountains.
Gilbert Espitalier-Noël, Chief
Executive Officer, New Mauritius Hotels, said, “We are
delighted to have signed this management agreement with the luxury
division of AccorHotels. The Royal Palm Marrakech is an
exceptional resort which we are proud to have developed. We are
confident that the management and commercial strength of the
AccorHotels Group, with its newly acquired Fairmont brand, will
contribute to establishing the Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech as
Morocco’s premier resort.”
Featuring 134 guestrooms
including five Presidential Suites, one Penthouse Suite, and 10
Prince villas, the resort currently also offers 94 private
residences consisting of two, three and four-bedroom villas.
Subsequent phases of the development will include both Fairmont
Royal Palm Residences and Fairmont Royal Palm Estates, joining
Fairmont’s portfolio of branded private residences.
Currently under development, the branded residences will be
serviced by Fairmont, enabling residents to enjoy the full
benefits of a resort lifestyle.
Each Residence is elegantly
designed, ranging from 200 square meters for a two-bedroom to over
500 square meters for a four-bedroom villa.
Hamid Bentahar,
Executive Vice President, Luxury & Upscale Brands, Africa & Indian
Ocean, AccorHotels, added: “We’re delighted to announce this new
mixed-use property that combines luxury residences and a five-star
hotel. Our exceptionally strong residential expertise means we
offer one of the most attractive hospitality options to guests.
Fairmont Royal Palm is the latest step in our journey to becoming
one of the premium luxury operators in Morocco.”
The resort
currently features four restaurants and lounges including Le
Caravane, an international restaurant on the terrace; L’Olivier,
overlooking the swimming pool and serving Mediterranean cuisine;
Al Ain, a traditional Moroccan restaurant; and Le Bar, offering an
evening respite with its own cigar cellar.
Due to open shortly,
The Golf Course Country Club will add even more options for
guests. Serving also as the club house for residence owners, The
Country Club will comprise of a lounge, restaurants, and a health
club and swimming pool.
Leisure options include a 25 meter
year-round heated, ozonized swimming pool as well as a 3,500 sqm
spa including a bespoke private area.
In addition to its own golf
club, highlighted by an expanse of 75 hectares, Fairmont Royal
Palm Marrakech is surrounded by three of the eleven golf courses
in the city. It is also the nearest resort to the acclaimed Assoufid Golf Club, award winner of the World Golf Awards 2016 in
Morocco.
The vast estate, which lies at the foot of the
Atlas mountain range and only a 10-minute drive from Menara
Airport, is within close proximity to the mythical Red City
offering travelers a culturally enriching and quaint experience
with a range of local attractions.
See other recent
news regarding:
AccorHotels,
Fairmont,
Marrakech,
Morocco.