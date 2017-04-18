TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 18 April 2017
Accor to Rebrand Luxury Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco

Accor has signed a hotel management agreement (HMA) with New Mauritius Hotels to rebrand the Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury Marrakech under the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand in May 2017.

Located just 12 kilometers from the bustling city of Marrakech, the Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is nestled within the heart of a century-old olive grove, spanning 231 hectares with uninterrupted views of the Atlas Mountains.

Gilbert Espitalier-Noël, Chief Executive Officer, New Mauritius Hotels, said, “We are delighted to have signed this management agreement with the luxury division of AccorHotels. The Royal Palm Marrakech is an exceptional resort which we are proud to have developed. We are confident that the management and commercial strength of the AccorHotels Group, with its newly acquired Fairmont brand, will contribute to establishing the Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech as Morocco’s premier resort.”

Featuring 134 guestrooms including five Presidential Suites, one Penthouse Suite, and 10 Prince villas, the resort currently also offers 94 private residences consisting of two, three and four-bedroom villas.

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

 Subsequent phases of the development will include both Fairmont Royal Palm Residences and Fairmont Royal Palm Estates, joining Fairmont’s portfolio of branded private residences.

 Currently under development, the branded residences will be serviced by Fairmont, enabling residents to enjoy the full benefits of a resort lifestyle.

 Each Residence is elegantly designed, ranging from 200 square meters for a two-bedroom to over 500 square meters for a four-bedroom villa.

Hamid Bentahar, Executive Vice President, Luxury & Upscale Brands, Africa & Indian Ocean, AccorHotels, added: “We’re delighted to announce this new mixed-use property that combines luxury residences and a five-star hotel. Our exceptionally strong residential expertise means we offer one of the most attractive hospitality options to guests. Fairmont Royal Palm is the latest step in our journey to becoming one of the premium luxury operators in Morocco.”

The resort currently features four restaurants and lounges including Le Caravane, an international restaurant on the terrace; L’Olivier, overlooking the swimming pool and serving Mediterranean cuisine; Al Ain, a traditional Moroccan restaurant; and Le Bar, offering an evening respite with its own cigar cellar.

 Due to open shortly, The Golf Course Country Club will add even more options for guests. Serving also as the club house for residence owners, The Country Club will comprise of a lounge, restaurants, and a health club and swimming pool.

Leisure options include a 25 meter year-round heated, ozonized swimming pool as well as a 3,500 sqm spa including a bespoke private area.

 In addition to its own golf club, highlighted by an expanse of 75 hectares, Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is surrounded by three of the eleven golf courses in the city. It is also the nearest resort to the acclaimed Assoufid Golf Club, award winner of the World Golf Awards 2016 in Morocco.

The vast estate, which lies at the foot of the Atlas mountain range and only a 10-minute drive from Menara Airport, is within close proximity to the mythical Red City offering travelers a culturally enriching and quaint experience with a range of local attractions. 

