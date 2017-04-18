Rolls-Royce Appoints Paul Stein as Chief Technology Officer

|
Rolls-Royce has appointed Paul Stein as Chief
Technology Officer.
In his new role, Paul will report to
Warren East, Rolls-Royce’s Chief Executive, and be
responsible for technology investment across the business.
Currently Research & Technology Director, Paul joined Rolls-Royce
in 2010 as Chief Scientific Officer. Previously he was Director General, Science and Technology at the UK Ministry of Defence,
responsible for national investment in defence science and technology.
Prior to that role, Paul was Managing Director of Roke
Manor Research, at that time owned by Siemens and was a member of
the Siemens UK executive management board, leading on technology
and contributing to business strategy.
Warren East said,
“Technology has never been more important to us as a company. We
live in a rapidly changing world and we have to not only
anticipate, but shape future technology. In his new role, Paul is
accountable for maximising our competitive advantage from the
group's technology investment and for ensuring that our technology
strategy aligns closely with business strategy.”
