Ocean Group, curators of some of the world’s
most advanced dive and water sports experiences, has been selected
as the world’s premiere partner for DeepFlight Adventures in the
Maldives.
The company will launch a 3-man submarine at a
luxury resort in the Maldives, where current underwater experience
offerings are limited to scuba and snorkel.
Designed to enable guests to experience underwater flight and have
rare interactions with marine life, the DeepFlight Super Falcon 3S
offers unprecedented access to turquoise clear waters, enabling
guests to glide alongside the dolphins, cruise beside the turtles
and skim over spectacular shipwrecks and vibrant reefs.
Adam Wright, Managing Director of DeepFlight Adventures, said, “We
are delighted to be working with Ocean Group to bring underwater
flight excursions to the Maldives. We believe DeepFlight
Adventures offers a great opportunity for hotels to differentiate
their properties by offering their guests the ability to access
the beautiful underwater world right from the resorts.”
A trained
pilot will treat two guests to an underwater excursion in the
DeepFlight Super Falcon 3S, each seated in individual
cockpits with 360-degree views through the acrylic canopies and
integrated video capture to allow guests to relive the experience
post-flight.
Hussain Zahid, Founder and Managing Director of Ocean
Group, said, “Ocean Group strives to continually break new grounds
by delivering world class dive and water sports experiences to
resort guests. We are proud to be the exclusive partner of DeepFlight Adventures in the Maldives and excited to be the first
in the world to launch DeepFlight Super Falcon 3S. We truly
believe that resorts and tourism, in general, will benefit from
having this unique activity available for resort guests in the Maldives.”
DeepFlight Adventures’ submarine
excursions will be launched at an undisclosed resort in the Maldives.
Boarding is expected to begin fourth quarter 2017.
