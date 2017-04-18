Ocean Group, curators of some of the world’s most advanced dive and water sports experiences, has been selected as the world’s premiere partner for DeepFlight Adventures in the Maldives.

The company will launch a 3-man submarine at a luxury resort in the Maldives, where current underwater experience offerings are limited to scuba and snorkel.

Designed to enable guests to experience underwater flight and have rare interactions with marine life, the DeepFlight Super Falcon 3S offers unprecedented access to turquoise clear waters, enabling guests to glide alongside the dolphins, cruise beside the turtles and skim over spectacular shipwrecks and vibrant reefs.

Adam Wright, Managing Director of DeepFlight Adventures, said, “We are delighted to be working with Ocean Group to bring underwater flight excursions to the Maldives. We believe DeepFlight Adventures offers a great opportunity for hotels to differentiate their properties by offering their guests the ability to access the beautiful underwater world right from the resorts.”

A trained pilot will treat two guests to an underwater excursion in the DeepFlight Super Falcon 3S, each seated in individual cockpits with 360-degree views through the acrylic canopies and integrated video capture to allow guests to relive the experience post-flight.

Hussain Zahid, Founder and Managing Director of Ocean Group, said, “Ocean Group strives to continually break new grounds by delivering world class dive and water sports experiences to resort guests. We are proud to be the exclusive partner of DeepFlight Adventures in the Maldives and excited to be the first in the world to launch DeepFlight Super Falcon 3S. We truly believe that resorts and tourism, in general, will benefit from having this unique activity available for resort guests in the Maldives.”

DeepFlight Adventures’ submarine excursions will be launched at an undisclosed resort in the Maldives. Boarding is expected to begin fourth quarter 2017.



