Tue, 18 April 2017
Ciro Petrone Joins Four Seasons Hotel Seoul as Boccalino’s Chef de Cuisine

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has appointed Ciro Petrone as Chef de Cuisine of the hotel’s stylish Italian restaurant Boccalino.

A seasoned Chef with 20 years of experience in Italy and around the world, Chef Petrone began his career as a junior chef in catering and banqueting before joining luxury hotel restaurants - many of them Michelin-starred.

Chef Petrone is joining Boccalino after spending the last four years at the helm of the one Michelin star restaurant Tosca at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong preceded by Romeo Hotel in Naples, Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento, Palazzo Sasso in Amalfi Coast and Park Hyatt in Milan.

Ciro Petrone

Growing up in Naples, “the city of the sun and the sea” on the southwest coast of Italy, Chef Petrone was drawn to the kitchen watching his mother cook pasta and seafood for the family. Those early days inspired his own style of cooking reimagining rustic Italian dishes in a modern way but with flavours his mama used to make.

“The search has been an extensive one but we wanted to ensure that the Chef we brought in to take over the Boccalino kitchen could lead the team to new heights,” said Vinod Narayan, Director of Food and Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. “When I met Chef Ciro, I was immediately impressed with the quality of his food and his incredible energy and I thought ‘this is what I want for the restaurant.’ His beautifully created plates will be a social media dream and his larger than life personality will soon make him a culinary star in Seoul.”

