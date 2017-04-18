Ciro Petrone Joins Four Seasons Hotel Seoul as Boccalino’s Chef de Cuisine

|
Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has
appointed Ciro Petrone as Chef de Cuisine of the
hotel’s stylish Italian restaurant Boccalino.
A seasoned Chef with 20
years of experience in Italy and around the world, Chef Petrone began his
career as a junior chef in catering and banqueting before joining
luxury hotel restaurants - many of them Michelin-starred.
Chef Petrone is joining Boccalino after spending the last four years at
the helm of the one Michelin star restaurant Tosca at
The Ritz-Carlton
Hong Kong preceded by Romeo Hotel in Naples, Excelsior Vittoria in
Sorrento, Palazzo Sasso in Amalfi Coast and Park Hyatt in Milan.
Growing up in Naples, “the city of the sun and the sea” on the
southwest coast of Italy, Chef Petrone was drawn to the kitchen
watching his mother cook pasta and seafood for the family. Those
early days inspired his own style of cooking reimagining rustic
Italian dishes in a modern way but with flavours his mama used to
make.
“The search has been an extensive one but we
wanted to ensure that the Chef we brought in to take over the
Boccalino kitchen could lead the team to new heights,” said Vinod Narayan, Director
of Food and Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. “When I met
Chef Ciro, I was immediately impressed with the quality of his
food and his incredible energy and I thought ‘this is what I want
for the restaurant.’ His beautifully created plates will be a
social media dream and his larger than life personality will soon
make him a culinary star in Seoul.”
