Cebu Pacific to Strengthen Domestic Network with Four New Routes

|
Cebu Pacific is to strengthen its
domestic network with four new routes to and from its Clark and
Cebu hubs.
Starting 15 May 2017, Cebu Pacific's wholly owned subsidiary,
Cebgo, will be flying daily between Clark and Caticlan (Boracay); three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) between Clark
and Busuanga; and three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and
Friday) between Cebu and Busuanga.
Cebgo will also begin flying
between Cebu and Cotabato four times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday,
Saturday, and Sunday) from 16 May 2017.
"We believe
that by opening these new routes, we are enabling more residents
from Central and even North Luzon to travel to Palawan and
Boracay - two of the world's best islands, without having to make
the trip to Metro Manila to catch their flights," said Alexander
Lao, Cebgo President and CEO. "Even guests from
the Visayas who would like to explore Northern Palawan have to fly
via Manila to get there. With a direct Cebu-Busuanga route, the
islands of Coron and Culion are easier to get to. Aside from
boosting domestic tourism, our new routes will also enhance trade
and investment as we also make available our cargo services."
Aside from Cebu and
Clark, Cebu Pacific also operates flights out of four other strategically
placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Davao, Kalibo, and Iloilo.
The airline's extensive network covers over 100 routes and 66
destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East and USA.
