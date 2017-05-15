Cebu Pacific to Strengthen Domestic Network with Four New Routes

Cebu Pacific is to strengthen its domestic network with four new routes to and from its Clark and Cebu hubs. Starting 15 May 2017, Cebu Pacific's wholly owned subsidiary, Cebgo, will be flying daily between Clark and Caticlan (Boracay); three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) between Clark and Busuanga; and three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) between Cebu and Busuanga. Cebgo will also begin flying between Cebu and Cotabato four times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday) from 16 May 2017. "We believe that by opening these new routes, we are enabling more residents from Central and even North Luzon to travel to Palawan and Boracay - two of the world's best islands, without having to make the trip to Metro Manila to catch their flights," said Alexander Lao, Cebgo President and CEO. "Even guests from the Visayas who would like to explore Northern Palawan have to fly via Manila to get there. With a direct Cebu-Busuanga route, the islands of Coron and Culion are easier to get to. Aside from boosting domestic tourism, our new routes will also enhance trade and investment as we also make available our cargo services." Aside from Cebu and Clark, Cebu Pacific also operates flights out of four other strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Davao, Kalibo, and Iloilo. The airline's extensive network covers over 100 routes and 66 destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East and USA.

See other recent news regarding: Cebu Pacific, Clark, Cebu, Philippines.