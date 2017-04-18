BreakFree Adelaide Undergoing A$800,000 Transformation

|
The vibrancy of Adelaide’s West End continues to
grow with the council investing more than $2 million on the
Hindley Street West redevelopment and the popular BreakFree
Adelaide undergoing an $800,000 transformation.
The renovation, now in its final stages, has
included significant upgrades to guest rooms, conference
facilities and common areas.
The 142-apartment property has had each of its
kitchens modernised as well as lounge and dining room furniture
replaced.
The lobby received a local-facelift with a
bright mural by local-artist Vans The Omega and the Hindmarsh
Conference Room has also been upgraded.
Well-known for offering great value for money,
BreakFree Adelaide offers guests a choice of studio, one bedroom
and two-bedroom apartments and is just a short walk from the CBD,
Rundle Mall and is just 500 metres from the Adelaide Convention
Centre.
The West End is a popular entertainment
precinct, with a cool emerging arts scene. Enjoy local colourful
theatres, a range of restaurants and cafes, and bars playing live
music, all within walking distance of the hotel.
See other recent
news regarding:
Mantra,
Adelaide,
BreakFree.