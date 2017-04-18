BreakFree Adelaide Undergoing A$800,000 Transformation

The vibrancy of Adelaide’s West End continues to grow with the council investing more than $2 million on the Hindley Street West redevelopment and the popular BreakFree Adelaide undergoing an $800,000 transformation.

The renovation, now in its final stages, has included significant upgrades to guest rooms, conference facilities and common areas.

The 142-apartment property has had each of its kitchens modernised as well as lounge and dining room furniture replaced.

The lobby received a local-facelift with a bright mural by local-artist Vans The Omega and the Hindmarsh Conference Room has also been upgraded.

Well-known for offering great value for money, BreakFree Adelaide offers guests a choice of studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom apartments and is just a short walk from the CBD, Rundle Mall and is just 500 metres from the Adelaide Convention Centre.

The West End is a popular entertainment precinct, with a cool emerging arts scene. Enjoy local colourful theatres, a range of restaurants and cafes, and bars playing live music, all within walking distance of the hotel.



