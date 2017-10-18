Tina Sim Joins Orchard Hotel Singapore as GM

|
Tina Sim has been appointed General Manager
of the 656-room Orchard Hotel Singapore.
A results-driven and dynamic hotelier, Tina
has almost three decades of operations and hotel
management experience amassed from previous key leadership roles
with global luxury hospitality brands, including The Ritz-Carlton,
Conrad Centennial Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel, the Shangri-La
Group and most recently Parkroyal on Pickering.
Her areas of
expertise include proven skills in pre-opening and opening hotels
and resorts, rooms and Food & Beverage operations, as well as cost
management.
A firm believer in inspiring her team with a
focus on employee engagement through a culture of mentorship and
growth opportunities, Tina has been nominated for the inaugural
2017 Mentor of the Year by ACI HR Solutions.
“We are delighted to welcome Tina to the
Millennium Hotels & Resorts family and helming its flagship
property in Singapore. With her wide-ranging experience and proven
track records, fuelled by her tireless passion, we are confident
that Orchard Hotel is set to benefit from an excellent growth
under Tina’s leadership,” said Mr Lee Richards, Vice President of
Operations (Singapore), Millennium Hotels and Resorts.
See other recent
news regarding:
Tina Sim,
Orchard Hotel Singapore,
Singapore,
GM,
General Manager.