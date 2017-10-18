Tina Sim Joins Orchard Hotel Singapore as GM

Tina Sim has been appointed General Manager of the 656-room Orchard Hotel Singapore.

A results-driven and dynamic hotelier, Tina has almost three decades of operations and hotel management experience amassed from previous key leadership roles with global luxury hospitality brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, Conrad Centennial Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel, the Shangri-La Group and most recently Parkroyal on Pickering.

Her areas of expertise include proven skills in pre-opening and opening hotels and resorts, rooms and Food & Beverage operations, as well as cost management.

A firm believer in inspiring her team with a focus on employee engagement through a culture of mentorship and growth opportunities, Tina has been nominated for the inaugural 2017 Mentor of the Year by ACI HR Solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Tina to the Millennium Hotels & Resorts family and helming its flagship property in Singapore. With her wide-ranging experience and proven track records, fuelled by her tireless passion, we are confident that Orchard Hotel is set to benefit from an excellent growth under Tina’s leadership,” said Mr Lee Richards, Vice President of Operations (Singapore), Millennium Hotels and Resorts.



