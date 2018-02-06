Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to Penang, Malaysia

|
Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to launch
direct flights to Penang, the airline’s second destination in
Malaysia, on 6 February 2018.
Qatar Airways will fly three
times per week to Penang with Boeing 787
Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232
seats in Economy Class.
Flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday,
with QR850 scheduled to depart Doha (DOH)
at 02:30 and arrive in Penang (PEN) at 14:30.
The return leg,
QR851, is scheduled to depart Penang at 20:30 and land in Doha at
23:20.
Qatar Airways Group Chief
Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “Malaysia has
long been one of our most sought-after destinations, and as such,
we are delighted to launch a new direct service to Penang,
offering our passengers a second gateway into the country. With
three weekly flights between Doha and Penang, we are sure
travellers to this exotic holiday destination will be enchanted by
both Penang’s magnificent natural scenery and our unrivalled
five-star onboard service.”
In addition to its
beautiful sandy beaches and stunning natural scenery, Penang is
considered to be one of the main gourmet capitals of not just Malaysia,
but south east Asia. From street food
to fine dining, visitors will be spoiled for choice with the
variety of dishes available. With influences ranging from Malay to
Chinese; Indian to European, Penang is a gourmet paradise.
Qatar Airways first launched flights to Malaysia in
December 2001, and currently operates a triple-daily service to
Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital.
See other recent
news regarding:
Qatar Airways,
Doha,
Qatar,
Penang,
Malaysia.