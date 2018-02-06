Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to Penang, Malaysia

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to launch direct flights to Penang, the airline’s second destination in Malaysia, on 6 February 2018.

Qatar Airways will fly three times per week to Penang with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with QR850 scheduled to depart Doha (DOH) at 02:30 and arrive in Penang (PEN) at 14:30.

The return leg, QR851, is scheduled to depart Penang at 20:30 and land in Doha at 23:20.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Malaysia has long been one of our most sought-after destinations, and as such, we are delighted to launch a new direct service to Penang, offering our passengers a second gateway into the country. With three weekly flights between Doha and Penang, we are sure travellers to this exotic holiday destination will be enchanted by both Penang’s magnificent natural scenery and our unrivalled five-star onboard service.”

In addition to its beautiful sandy beaches and stunning natural scenery, Penang is considered to be one of the main gourmet capitals of not just Malaysia, but south east Asia. From street food to fine dining, visitors will be spoiled for choice with the variety of dishes available. With influences ranging from Malay to Chinese; Indian to European, Penang is a gourmet paradise.

Qatar Airways first launched flights to Malaysia in December 2001, and currently operates a triple-daily service to Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital.



