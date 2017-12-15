Philippine Airlines to Launch Q400 Clark - Virac Flights

|
Philippine Airlines has unveiled plans to
launch a thrice weekly Clark-Virac service, beginning 15 December
2017.
Virac is the capital municipality of
Catanduanes Province located in the Bicol Region of Philippines.
PAL will
operate the service Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with flights
departing Clark at 06:00 and arriving in Virac at 07:30.
Return flights will operate on the
same days, leaving Virac at 08:00 and touching down in Clark at
09:30.
PAL will operate 76-seat Bombardier Q400
aircraft on
the new route.
PAL President and
Chief Operating Officer,
Jaime J. Bautista, said, “This latest
pioneer route enables us to serve the flight needs of our 'kababayans'
in the Province of Catanduanes. It will be our pleasure to serve
the Clark – Virac route and provide them our trademark heartfelt
service on this short hop. The new flights further expand our
domestic route network and our hub at Clark International Airport
giving travelers the flexibility to choose from our wide array of
domestic services.”'
PAL's domestic hub operations in the
Central Luzon Province of Pampanga currently serve:
Clark – Basco, Clark-Busuanga, Clark-Caticlan, Clark-Cebu and
Clark - Puerto Princesa.
New domestic flights out of Clark this
December will serve Bacolod, Cagayan, Davao and Tagbilaran. From
Clark, the flag carrier also serves Seoul (Incheon) four times
per week.
