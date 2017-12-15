Philippine Airlines to Launch Q400 Clark - Virac Flights

Philippine Airlines has unveiled plans to launch a thrice weekly Clark-Virac service, beginning 15 December 2017.

Virac is the capital municipality of Catanduanes Province located in the Bicol Region of Philippines.

PAL will operate the service Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with flights departing Clark at 06:00 and arriving in Virac at 07:30.

Return flights will operate on the same days, leaving Virac at 08:00 and touching down in Clark at 09:30.

PAL will operate 76-seat Bombardier Q400 aircraft on the new route.

PAL President and Chief Operating Officer, Jaime J. Bautista, said, “This latest pioneer route enables us to serve the flight needs of our 'kababayans' in the Province of Catanduanes. It will be our pleasure to serve the Clark – Virac route and provide them our trademark heartfelt service on this short hop. The new flights further expand our domestic route network and our hub at Clark International Airport giving travelers the flexibility to choose from our wide array of domestic services.”'

PAL's domestic hub operations in the Central Luzon Province of Pampanga currently serve: Clark – Basco, Clark-Busuanga, Clark-Caticlan, Clark-Cebu and Clark - Puerto Princesa.

New domestic flights out of Clark this December will serve Bacolod, Cagayan, Davao and Tagbilaran. From Clark, the flag carrier also serves Seoul (Incheon) four times per week.



See other recent news regarding: PAL, Philippine Airlines, Q400, Philippines.