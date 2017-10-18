Boeing Appoints Mark Cherry as Vice President of Phantom Works Technology Group

|
Aerospace industry and U.S. Air Force veteran
Mark Cherry is joining Boeing as Vice President of the Phantom
Works advanced technology organization within the company’s
Defense, Space & Security business unit.
Cherry succeeds
Darryl Davis, who led Phantom Works for 10 years. Davis has moved
into a company-wide program management role reporting to Greg
Smith, chief financial officer and executive vice president of
Enterprise Performance & Strategy.
“Mark will accelerate
efforts to integrate advanced technologies and processes into
solutions that our customers want and that can grow our business,”
said Leanne Caret, Defense, Space & Security president and CEO. “I want to thank Darryl for guiding us to a number of
significant breakthroughs, many of which are classified or
proprietary. His new assignment highlights Boeing’s commitment to
presenting leaders at all levels with new opportunities throughout
their careers.”
Most recently, Cherry was
president and chief operating officer of Aurora Flight Sciences, a
company
Boeing is in the process of acquiring. Prior
to Aurora, Cherry held leadership positions at United
Technologies, Sikorsky Aircraft, Teradyne, and Boston Consulting
Group, as well as the Air Force.
Cherry, who will join
Boeing in the coming weeks, is a graduate of the Air Force
Academy, the Air Force’s Institute of Technology, and Stanford
University.
