Ethiopia Extends E-Visa Service to MICE Delegates

Ethiopian Immigration and Nationality Affairs, in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines Group, has extended its e-visa service to MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) delegates.

The conference visa is a 30-day single entry visa with a validity that starts from the intended date of entry into Ethiopia.

Mr Gebreyohannes Teklu, Director Main Department for Immigration & Nationality Affairs, said, “The introduction of an e-visa service for MICE delegates will provide travelers with a fast and convenient way to apply for a visa and initiate their travel to Ethiopia while ensuring absolute security of sensitive information. This is an important milestone.”

For those not attending a MICE event, Ethiopia launched an e-visa service for international visitors to Ethiopia in June 2017.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde Gebre Mariam, said, “With the immense potential for conference tourism, Ethiopia has still a lot to do to tap into the sector and the launching of an e-visa service for MICE delegates is an impetus for the exponential demand of Ethiopia’s conference tourism; saving time and cost besides inducing a modern online visa application process with more simplicity and efficiency. Further facilitating passengers travel experience, Ethiopian offers special fares and discounts besides availing custom designed tour packages to the various breathtaking tourist sites in the country.”

You can check eligibility and apply online here.

