Ethiopia Extends E-Visa Service to MICE Delegates

|
Ethiopian Immigration and Nationality Affairs, in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines Group, has
extended its e-visa service to MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions)
delegates.
The conference visa is a 30-day single
entry visa with a validity that starts from the intended date of
entry into Ethiopia.
Mr Gebreyohannes Teklu, Director Main Department
for Immigration & Nationality Affairs, said, “The
introduction of an e-visa service for MICE delegates will provide travelers with a fast and convenient way
to apply for a visa and initiate their travel to Ethiopia while
ensuring absolute security of sensitive information. This is an
important milestone.”
For those not attending a MICE event, Ethiopia
launched an e-visa service for
international visitors to Ethiopia in June 2017.
Group
CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde Gebre Mariam, said, “With
the immense potential for conference tourism, Ethiopia has still a
lot to do to tap into the sector and the launching of an e-visa
service for MICE delegates is
an impetus for the exponential demand of Ethiopia’s conference
tourism; saving time and cost besides inducing a modern online
visa application process with more simplicity and efficiency.
Further facilitating passengers travel experience, Ethiopian
offers special fares and discounts besides availing custom
designed tour packages to the various breathtaking tourist sites
in the country.”
You can check eligibility and apply online
here.
See other recent
news regarding:
Ethiopia,
Ethiopian Airlines,
MICE,
Visas.