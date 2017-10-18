SITA’s WorldTracer Tablet Speeds Up Repatriation of Delayed Bags at Frankfurt Airport

|
Fraport has significantly
speeded up the repatriation of delayed or mishandled bags to
passengers at Frankfurt Airport, with the introduction of SITA’s
WorldTracer Tablet.
WorldTracer Tablet provides a mobile way
to trace and return mishandled bags at arrivals and during period
of disruption.
Agents can roam the baggage hall, capturing details
of missing bags in front of the passenger, delivering a better
passenger experience and avoiding queues at traditional baggage
desks.
Passengers are provided with a printed receipt from mobile
printers or sent electronically to SMS or email addresses, on the
spot.
Agents can also log and print new “rush” bag tags and
quickly get mishandled bags onto flights to their intended
destination during periods of disruption, eliminating potential
delays.
The service is an extension of SITA’s
WorldTracer, a global reporting and matching service of found
bags to passenger lost bag reports used by more than 460 airlines
and ground handlers in more than 2,800 airports globally.
Anke Giesen, Executive Director Operations at
Fraport, said, “Losing one’s bag while traveling is never a
pleasant experience and one we at Fraport have worked hard to
avoid. However, in those rare situations where bags are delayed or
mishandled, it is important that we find and return the bag as
quickly as possible. WorldTracer Tablet allows our agents to
respond faster and in a proactive manner. That is having a
profound impact on customer satisfaction.”
WorldTracer Tablet’s intuitive interface runs
on top of the WorldTracer Management Module. The service uses
standard iPad tablets, which are connected to handheld scanners
and Bluetooth printers for faster passenger processing.
Sergio Colella, SITA President for Europe, said,
“Technology has played an instrumental role in halving the number
of mishandled bags over the past 10 years. Yet there are still
occasions where bags are delayed due to weather or other
disruptions. This is where WorldTracer® Tablet can add tremendous
value in making sure that passengers are quickly and effectively
reunited with their bags.”
