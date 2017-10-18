SITA’s WorldTracer Tablet Speeds Up Repatriation of Delayed Bags at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport has significantly speeded up the repatriation of delayed or mishandled bags to passengers at Frankfurt Airport, with the introduction of SITA’s WorldTracer Tablet. WorldTracer Tablet provides a mobile way to trace and return mishandled bags at arrivals and during period of disruption. Agents can roam the baggage hall, capturing details of missing bags in front of the passenger, delivering a better passenger experience and avoiding queues at traditional baggage desks. Passengers are provided with a printed receipt from mobile printers or sent electronically to SMS or email addresses, on the spot. Agents can also log and print new “rush” bag tags and quickly get mishandled bags onto flights to their intended destination during periods of disruption, eliminating potential delays. The service is an extension of SITA’s WorldTracer, a global reporting and matching service of found bags to passenger lost bag reports used by more than 460 airlines and ground handlers in more than 2,800 airports globally. Anke Giesen, Executive Director Operations at Fraport, said, “Losing one’s bag while traveling is never a pleasant experience and one we at Fraport have worked hard to avoid. However, in those rare situations where bags are delayed or mishandled, it is important that we find and return the bag as quickly as possible. WorldTracer Tablet allows our agents to respond faster and in a proactive manner. That is having a profound impact on customer satisfaction.” WorldTracer Tablet’s intuitive interface runs on top of the WorldTracer Management Module. The service uses standard iPad tablets, which are connected to handheld scanners and Bluetooth printers for faster passenger processing. Sergio Colella, SITA President for Europe, said, “Technology has played an instrumental role in halving the number of mishandled bags over the past 10 years. Yet there are still occasions where bags are delayed due to weather or other disruptions. This is where WorldTracer® Tablet can add tremendous value in making sure that passengers are quickly and effectively reunited with their bags.” See other recent news regarding: SITA, Fraport, Frankfurt, Baggage.