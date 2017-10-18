Delta to Enhance Main Cabin Experience on International Flights

|
Delta is redefining its international Main Cabin
dining experience with a series of investments designed to enhance
the way customers spend their time on some of Delta’s longest
flights.
Enhancements will begin rolling out in November
and will continue to expand into 2018.
In November, the airline will be launching
customer experience menu cards, which will include information on
timing for each service and details on the inflight food and
beverage offerings.
In December, the airline will launch new
upgraded cutlery in the Main Cabin.
Continuing the expansion, the airline will
launch upgraded meals and new serviceware on long-haul
international flights in mid-2018.
The new collection will include
newly designed trays and upgraded rotable serviceware that will
complement investments in meal quality to provide customers with
more of a
restaurant-style dining experience.
Lisa Bauer, Vice President — On-Board Services,
said, “Our goal is to truly recreate the experience our customers
would have at their favorite restaurant at 30,000 feet, taking
into account what menu items naturally complement one another, the
service behind the offerings and the overall presentation. We know that people eat with their
eyes, so investing in our serviceware and cutlery onboard to
enhance the overall presentation and functionality of our meals is
a big part of our culinary strategy. Customers also
told us that they’d like to have more information on when and what
they’ll be served, so we’ve created customer experience menu cards that will provide more details to our customers, so they can sit
back, relax and enjoy their flight without wondering when their
next service will be.”
In addition to the new serviceware
and menus, Delta will be upgrading the Delta Comfort+ and Main
Cabin pillows on all international long-haul flights,
complementing other sleep experience investments the airline has
made including sleep kits and upgraded blankets.
See other recent
news regarding:
TAG.