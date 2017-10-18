Delta to Enhance Main Cabin Experience on International Flights

Delta is redefining its international Main Cabin dining experience with a series of investments designed to enhance the way customers spend their time on some of Delta’s longest flights. Enhancements will begin rolling out in November and will continue to expand into 2018. In November, the airline will be launching customer experience menu cards, which will include information on timing for each service and details on the inflight food and beverage offerings. In December, the airline will launch new upgraded cutlery in the Main Cabin. Continuing the expansion, the airline will launch upgraded meals and new serviceware on long-haul international flights in mid-2018. The new collection will include newly designed trays and upgraded rotable serviceware that will complement investments in meal quality to provide customers with more of a restaurant-style dining experience. Lisa Bauer, Vice President — On-Board Services, said, “Our goal is to truly recreate the experience our customers would have at their favorite restaurant at 30,000 feet, taking into account what menu items naturally complement one another, the service behind the offerings and the overall presentation. We know that people eat with their eyes, so investing in our serviceware and cutlery onboard to enhance the overall presentation and functionality of our meals is a big part of our culinary strategy. Customers also told us that they’d like to have more information on when and what they’ll be served, so we’ve created customer experience menu cards that will provide more details to our customers, so they can sit back, relax and enjoy their flight without wondering when their next service will be.” In addition to the new serviceware and menus, Delta will be upgrading the Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin pillows on all international long-haul flights, complementing other sleep experience investments the airline has made including sleep kits and upgraded blankets.

