Delta Adds Automatic Check-In to App

|
Delta Air Lines has added automatic check-in to
the Fly Delta app.
The new functionality, available on the
latest version of the app, automatically checks-in eligible
customers 24 hours prior to their scheduled departure.
Customers receive an alert via email or push
notification, open the app, acknowledge the federal government
mandate for restricted items, and their boarding pass is there
along with other tools needed for their trip.
“Our customers have told us Delta can eliminate
some of their stress associated with upcoming travel if they know
their boarding pass is ready and can see their seat assignment,”
said Rhonda Crawford, Vice President – Global Distribution &
Digital Strategy. “Auto check-in provides that peace of mind in a
simple, automated solution that also saves valuable time.”
Once inside the app, customers can add checked
bags, change seats and purchase upgrades – all from the ‘Today’
mode.
“We’ve approached the app experience with the
intention of making it as intuitive as possible,” Crawford
added. “Take, for example, the bag button in ‘Today’ mode:
once a customer adds a bag, the bag button will dynamically change
to display ‘Track My Bags’ so they can take full advantage of
Delta’s industry-leading RFID bag tracking
capabilities, through the app.”
Auto check-in is generally available to
customers with domestic-only itineraries who already have a seat
assignment or are auto-assigned a seat at check-in. Customers who
require assistance with special requests like traveling with a pet
in the cabin or traveling as an unaccompanied minor need to
continue checking in with an agent.
