Delta Adds Automatic Check-In to App

Delta Air Lines has added automatic check-in to the Fly Delta app.

The new functionality, available on the latest version of the app, automatically checks-in eligible customers 24 hours prior to their scheduled departure.

Customers receive an alert via email or push notification, open the app, acknowledge the federal government mandate for restricted items, and their boarding pass is there along with other tools needed for their trip.

“Our customers have told us Delta can eliminate some of their stress associated with upcoming travel if they know their boarding pass is ready and can see their seat assignment,” said Rhonda Crawford, Vice President – Global Distribution & Digital Strategy. “Auto check-in provides that peace of mind in a simple, automated solution that also saves valuable time.”

Once inside the app, customers can add checked bags, change seats and purchase upgrades – all from the ‘Today’ mode.

“We’ve approached the app experience with the intention of making it as intuitive as possible,” Crawford added. “Take, for example, the bag button in ‘Today’ mode: once a customer adds a bag, the bag button will dynamically change to display ‘Track My Bags’ so they can take full advantage of Delta’s industry-leading RFID bag tracking capabilities, through the app.”

Auto check-in is generally available to customers with domestic-only itineraries who already have a seat assignment or are auto-assigned a seat at check-in. Customers who require assistance with special requests like traveling with a pet in the cabin or traveling as an unaccompanied minor need to continue checking in with an agent.



