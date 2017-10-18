Avani Hotels & Resorts Appoints Daniel
Kipping as Director of Sales
Avani Hotels & Resorts has appointed Daniel
Kipping as Director of Sales.
Kipping will be responsible for
the strategic direction of sales for the rapidly growing brand which
now spans 12
countries, with a portfolio of 18 properties and a pipeline of new
hotel and resort openings within the next 3 years in South East
Asia, New Zealand, UAE, Australia, Maldives and Africa.
Kipping will be based in Bangkok and he will play a key role in
the brand’s leadership team, with the aim to optimise
opportunities, drive business, find new regional synergies and
support the sales teams of each hotel.
With more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience, Kipping has held
senior positions with hospitality operators in Europe, Asia &
Middle East, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott and
The Ritz-Carlton.
Alejandro Bernabé, Vice President of
Operations of Avani Hotels & Resorts, said, “With his extensive
experience in property specific and regional sales, Daniel is the
ideal candidate to increase revenues and boost bookings for Avani.
He brings a new perspective to this demanding corporate position
and we are excited to have him on board.”
Future of Avani Hotels
and Resorts with Alejandro Bernabé (March 2017)