Avani Hotels & Resorts Appoints Daniel Kipping as Director of Sales

Avani Hotels & Resorts has appointed Daniel Kipping as Director of Sales.

Kipping will be responsible for the strategic direction of sales for the rapidly growing brand which now spans 12 countries, with a portfolio of 18 properties and a pipeline of new hotel and resort openings within the next 3 years in South East Asia, New Zealand, UAE, Australia, Maldives and Africa.

Kipping will be based in Bangkok and he will play a key role in the brand’s leadership team, with the aim to optimise opportunities, drive business, find new regional synergies and support the sales teams of each hotel.

With more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience, Kipping has held senior positions with hospitality operators in Europe, Asia & Middle East, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott and The Ritz-Carlton.

Alejandro Bernabé, Vice President of Operations of Avani Hotels & Resorts, said, “With his extensive experience in property specific and regional sales, Daniel is the ideal candidate to increase revenues and boost bookings for Avani. He brings a new perspective to this demanding corporate position and we are excited to have him on board.”

Future of Avani Hotels and Resorts with Alejandro Bernabé (March 2017)

