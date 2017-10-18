Anantara Vacation Club Appoints Maurizio Bisicky as Chief Operating Officer

Anantara Vacation Club has appointed Maurizio Bisicky, formerly Chief Commercial Officer, as Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role, Maurizio will add Finance, Accounting, Legal, IT and Development & Construction to his current responsibilities of Sales & Marketing, Club Services, Club Resort Operations and Human Resources.

Maurizio joined Anantara Vacation Club in May 2016 to lead the turnaround of the organization as SVP of Sales & Marketing, and subsequently as Chief Commercial Officer.

He has focused on strengthening the global Anantara Vacation Club team and its operational performance, while pursuing new business opportunities.

In Q2 2017 Anantara Vacation Club reported a 50% year-on-year revenue increase, delivering 3 consecutive quarters of double digit growth.

With an international background in manufacturing, finance and hospitality, prior to joining Anantara Vacation Club, Maurizio has held senior positions with key players in the vacation ownership industry in Europe and the Middle East.



