Anantara Vacation Club Appoints Maurizio Bisicky as Chief Operating Officer

|
Anantara Vacation Club has appointed Maurizio
Bisicky, formerly Chief Commercial Officer, as
Chief Operating Officer.
In his new role, Maurizio will add
Finance, Accounting, Legal, IT and Development & Construction to
his current responsibilities of Sales & Marketing, Club Services,
Club Resort Operations and Human Resources.
Maurizio joined
Anantara Vacation Club in May 2016 to lead the turnaround of the
organization as SVP of Sales & Marketing, and subsequently as
Chief Commercial Officer.
He has focused on strengthening the
global Anantara Vacation Club team and its operational
performance, while pursuing new business
opportunities.
In Q2 2017 Anantara Vacation
Club reported a 50% year-on-year revenue increase, delivering 3
consecutive quarters of double digit growth.
With an
international background in manufacturing, finance and
hospitality, prior to joining Anantara Vacation Club, Maurizio has
held senior positions with key players in the vacation ownership
industry in Europe and the Middle East.
See other recent
news regarding:
Anantara Vacation Club,
Maurizio Bisicky,
Chief Operating Officer,
COO.