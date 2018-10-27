Air New Zealand to Increase Flights to Houston, Texas

Air New Zealand has unveiled plans to increase flights to Houston, Texas.

Air New Zealand currently operates five services per week to Houston year-round. From 25 March to 27 October 2018 the airline will increase to a mix of daily services and six services per week, a capacity increase of 16,000 seats on the route over this period.

The airline will deploy its newly configured 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on Auckland-Houston from December 2017, the first time the Dreamliner will regularly service one of Air New Zealand's North American routes.

Air New Zealand's Chief Revenue Officer, Cam Wallace, said, "A strategic gateway into America's south, Houston is unlocking huge demand for travel to New Zealand from across the south, mid-west and mid-Atlantic regions, with annual visitor arrivals up 21% from Texas and 25% from New York. As a transit hub, Houston also offers Kiwi travellers better onward connections to popular East Coast destinations like New York, Boston and Miami."

The newly configured B787 offers more premium seating for customers, with 27 Business Premier seats - up from 18 on the existing Air New Zealand Dreamliner, and 33 Premium Economy seats, up from 21. Air New Zealand also offers its popular Economy Skycouch alongside the Premium Economy and Business Premier options on services to Houston.

