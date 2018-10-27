Air New Zealand to Increase Flights to Houston, Texas

|
Air New Zealand has unveiled plans to increase
flights to Houston, Texas.
Air New Zealand currently operates five
services per week to Houston year-round. From 25 March to 27
October 2018 the airline will increase to a mix of daily services
and six services per week, a capacity increase of 16,000 seats on
the route over this period.
The airline will deploy its newly
configured
787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on Auckland-Houston from December 2017,
the first time the Dreamliner will regularly service one of Air
New Zealand's North American routes.
Air New Zealand's Chief Revenue Officer, Cam
Wallace, said, "A strategic gateway into America's south,
Houston is unlocking huge demand for travel to New Zealand from
across the south, mid-west and mid-Atlantic regions, with annual
visitor arrivals up 21% from Texas and 25% from New
York. As a transit hub, Houston also offers Kiwi
travellers better onward connections to popular East Coast
destinations like New York, Boston and Miami."
The newly configured B787 offers more premium
seating for customers, with 27 Business Premier seats - up from
18 on the existing Air New Zealand Dreamliner, and 33 Premium
Economy seats, up from 21. Air New Zealand also offers its popular
Economy Skycouch alongside the Premium Economy and Business
Premier options on services to Houston.
