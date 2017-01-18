Accor Opens ibis Hotel in Kochi, India

|
Accor has expanded its portfolio of hotels in
India with the opening of the ibis Kochi City Centre, AccorHotels’
first property
in the state of Kerala.
Located on
Ernakulam’s commercial hub – MG Road, the hotel is a few steps
away from the upcoming Kochi Metro station and a short drive from
the Ernakulam Railway Station.
The ibis Kochi City Centre features 115
guest rooms, a variety of F&B outlets, two meeting rooms and a
fitness centre.
Jean-Michel Cassé,
Senior Vice President, Operations, AccorHotels India, said, “We are
pleased to open our first AccorHotels’ property, ibis Kochi City
Centre in Kerala. Kochi is an upcoming smart city and commercial
hub and we are proud to open its first international economy
hotel. With a sharp focus on today’s connected business traveller,
the hotel promises to be a sophisticated stay destination with a
host of innovative facilities, all at an attractive price point.
We are proud to introduce the ibis brand to the city and look
forward to fortifying our commitment to the picturesque state of
Kerala.”
Ajit Jose, General
Manager, ibis Kochi City Centre, added, “The property is reflective of the
growing needs of corporate travellers while catering to the needs
of leisure travellers to this fast-emerging metropolis. Guests can
look forward to the innovative brand concept with welcoming,
designer common areas and the modern food and beverage offerings
at the ibis Kochi Centre.”
