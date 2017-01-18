Accor Opens ibis Hotel in Kochi, India

Accor has expanded its portfolio of hotels in India with the opening of the ibis Kochi City Centre, AccorHotels’ first property in the state of Kerala.

Located on Ernakulam’s commercial hub – MG Road, the hotel is a few steps away from the upcoming Kochi Metro station and a short drive from the Ernakulam Railway Station.

The ibis Kochi City Centre features 115 guest rooms, a variety of F&B outlets, two meeting rooms and a fitness centre.

Jean-Michel Cassé, Senior Vice President, Operations, AccorHotels India, said, “We are pleased to open our first AccorHotels’ property, ibis Kochi City Centre in Kerala. Kochi is an upcoming smart city and commercial hub and we are proud to open its first international economy hotel. With a sharp focus on today’s connected business traveller, the hotel promises to be a sophisticated stay destination with a host of innovative facilities, all at an attractive price point. We are proud to introduce the ibis brand to the city and look forward to fortifying our commitment to the picturesque state of Kerala.”

Ajit Jose, General Manager, ibis Kochi City Centre, added, “The property is reflective of the growing needs of corporate travellers while catering to the needs of leisure travellers to this fast-emerging metropolis. Guests can look forward to the innovative brand concept with welcoming, designer common areas and the modern food and beverage offerings at the ibis Kochi Centre.”



