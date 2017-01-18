UNWTO and JICA to Promote Sustainable Tourism

|
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed a
Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at providing a framework for joint
action in the area of sustainable tourism.
The agreement,
undersigned by UNWTO Secretary-General, Taleb Rifai, and JICA
Executive Senior Vice President, Kazuhiko Koshikawa, opens
important opportunities of collaboration as JICA is one of the
largest global donors in terms of international cooperation for
development in tourism.
As underlined in the document, the
agreement aims to contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda
for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs) through tourism.
A particular focus is given to assisting
developing countries to reduce poverty through tourism as well as
to improve public policies and business practices in order to
ensure sustainable and responsible production and consumption
patterns along the tourism supply chain.
“To work together
with a development agency that has 40 years of experience is a
privilege and a unique opportunity for UNWTO, particularly now
that we are launching the International Year of Sustainable
Tourism for Development 2017,” said UNWTO Secretary General Taleb
Rifai.
Other areas
of cooperation include research and knowledge-sharing in themes
such as tourism and poverty reduction, tourism development in
developing countries, tourism and climate change and tourism and
security.
In addition, both organizations will cooperate in
technical assistance projects addressing policy and strategy
development, institutional strengthening, quality standards, human
resource development as well as capacity building.
