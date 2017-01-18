Sofitel Singapore City Centre Appoints Freddy See as Director of Sales & Marketing

|
Sofitel Singapore City Centre, scheduled to open
towards the end of Q2 2017, has
appointed Freddy See as Director of Sales & Marketing.
In his
new role, Freddy will be responsible for all matters pertaining to
sales at the flagship property of Sofitel Hotels & Resorts in
Singapore, including marketing, catering and conference services,
as well as corporate, group, and leisure rooms.
Prior to joining
Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Freddy was the Sales & Marketing
Director at Grand Copthorne Waterfront, where he was instrumental
in the hotel lobby’s $17 million refurbishment and relaunch
campaign.
He also spearheaded sales campaigns whilst working for
the Fairmont Raffles Hotels International chain and the
InterContinental Hotels Group.
The 22-year veteran commenced his
journey in the field of hospitality in the early 1990s as part of
Carlton Hotel’s front office team after completing his studies at
Singapore Hotel Association Training & Education Centre (Shatec).
Outside of work, Freddy’s interests lie in running, swimming, cycling
and participating in Ironman and Triathlon races.
Sofitel
Singapore City Centre is set to open towards the end of the 2nd
quarter of 2017 and provides a magnifique blend of the French art
de vivre and local heritage and culture at the very heart of the
Central Business District. As the flagship hotel of the
distinctive Sofitel Luxury Hotels and Resorts, the hotel is
situated at the Tanjong Pagar Centre, one of the most fashionable
addresses in the lion city. The hotel conveniently sits above Tanjong Pagar MRT and is the crowning glory of GuocoLand Group’s
S$3.2 billion development which will include the country’s tallest
building, standing at 290m.
See other recent
news regarding:
Sofitel,
Singapore,
DOSM.