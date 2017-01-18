Sofitel Singapore City Centre Appoints Freddy See as Director of Sales & Marketing

Sofitel Singapore City Centre, scheduled to open towards the end of Q2 2017, has appointed Freddy See as Director of Sales & Marketing.

In his new role, Freddy will be responsible for all matters pertaining to sales at the flagship property of Sofitel Hotels & Resorts in Singapore, including marketing, catering and conference services, as well as corporate, group, and leisure rooms.

Prior to joining Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Freddy was the Sales & Marketing Director at Grand Copthorne Waterfront, where he was instrumental in the hotel lobby’s $17 million refurbishment and relaunch campaign.

He also spearheaded sales campaigns whilst working for the Fairmont Raffles Hotels International chain and the InterContinental Hotels Group.

The 22-year veteran commenced his journey in the field of hospitality in the early 1990s as part of Carlton Hotel’s front office team after completing his studies at Singapore Hotel Association Training & Education Centre (Shatec).

Outside of work, Freddy’s interests lie in running, swimming, cycling and participating in Ironman and Triathlon races.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre is set to open towards the end of the 2nd quarter of 2017 and provides a magnifique blend of the French art de vivre and local heritage and culture at the very heart of the Central Business District. As the flagship hotel of the distinctive Sofitel Luxury Hotels and Resorts, the hotel is situated at the Tanjong Pagar Centre, one of the most fashionable addresses in the lion city. The hotel conveniently sits above Tanjong Pagar MRT and is the crowning glory of GuocoLand Group’s S$3.2 billion development which will include the country’s tallest building, standing at 290m.



