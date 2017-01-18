Dorsett Hospitality Opens 409-Room Silka Tsuen Wan Hotel in Hong Kong

|
Dorsett Hospitality has soft opened the Silka
Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong.
The hotel is a 35-minute drive away from Hong Kong International Airport, Asia World-Expo, Hong Kong
Disneyland and Ngong Ping 360.
A complimentary in-town shuttle bus service is available for guests
to explore multiple destinations and nearby MTR - Tsuen Wan
Shopping area, Kwai Fong MTR Station, Airport Express Tsing Yi
Station, Mongkok MTR Station and China Hong Kong City.
The Silka Tsuen Wan has 409 rooms divided into various
categories including: Deluxe Rooms, Deluxe Greenview Rooms, Triple-sharing
Rooms, Family Rooms and Silka Suites.
Facilities include a gymnasium,
multifunction space and an all-day
dining room.
“The opening of Silka Tsuen Wan marks a fantastic
beginning to Year 2017 for Dorsett Hospitality International,”
said President and Executive Director of Dorsett Hospitality International – Ms
Winnie Chiu, J.P..
“Operated under the umbrella of Silka Hotels, a value-led brand of
our group, Silka Tsuen Wan was formerly an industrial building
known as Big Orange. We take great pride in converting this
building into this majestic hotel. The Silka Hotel brand is known
for providing an elevated level of service with great value and we
look forward to delivering this to our guests.”
