Dorsett Hospitality Opens 409-Room Silka Tsuen Wan Hotel in Hong Kong

Dorsett Hospitality has soft opened the Silka Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong.

The hotel is a 35-minute drive away from Hong Kong International Airport, Asia World-Expo, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ngong Ping 360.

A complimentary in-town shuttle bus service is available for guests to explore multiple destinations and nearby MTR - Tsuen Wan Shopping area, Kwai Fong MTR Station, Airport Express Tsing Yi Station, Mongkok MTR Station and China Hong Kong City.

The Silka Tsuen Wan has 409 rooms divided into various categories including: Deluxe Rooms, Deluxe Greenview Rooms, Triple-sharing Rooms, Family Rooms and Silka Suites.

Facilities include a gymnasium, multifunction space and an all-day dining room.

“The opening of Silka Tsuen Wan marks a fantastic beginning to Year 2017 for Dorsett Hospitality International,” said President and Executive Director of Dorsett Hospitality International – Ms Winnie Chiu, J.P.. “Operated under the umbrella of Silka Hotels, a value-led brand of our group, Silka Tsuen Wan was formerly an industrial building known as Big Orange. We take great pride in converting this building into this majestic hotel. The Silka Hotel brand is known for providing an elevated level of service with great value and we look forward to delivering this to our guests.”



