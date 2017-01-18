Mike Robinson Appointed GM of IHG’s First Kimpton Hotel Outside of Americas

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed Mike Robinson as General
Manager of the upcoming Kimpton De Witt, the first Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant outside of
the Americas.
The hotel, scheduled to open in spring 2017, will be situated in the heart of
Amsterdam's vibrant city centre, near Amsterdam’s Centraal
station.
Set within three original Renaissance-era buildings,
Kimpton De Witt
will feature 274 guest rooms, including 15 signature rooms and
suites (many with terraces), and eight meeting rooms. Wyers Bar &
Restaurant, run by Executive Chef Sam de Marco, will offer
American staples with a Dutch twist.
The hotel will feature a “house within a
hotel” – a four storey ‘Little House’ which was once the childhood
home of Dutch playwright, P.C. Hooft and dates back to the 1500s.
The Little House can be rented privately for groups and offers
ground floor meeting space, first floor living space including its
own bar. Other distinctive features include a flower shop within
the hotel and a coffee and beignet walk-up window for locals to
enjoy.
Tom Rowntree, Vice President, Upscale &
Luxury Brands, Europe, IHG, “It is perfect that the first Kimpton
to open outside of the Americas is within Europe as this is the
continent that inspired Bill Kimpton to found the brand. The hotel
has merged the features that make staying at a Kimpton so
memorable together with the playful side of Amsterdam’s culture
and we can’t wait for guests to be able to experience it.”
Mike Robinson has over 12 years of
experience within the hospitality industry, ten of those with
Kimpton.
In his recent time with Kimpton, Mike ran the flagship
335-room Kimpton Palomar in Washington DC, and has been instrumental
in the openings of several Kimpton hotels in the Americas such as
the Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa in Palm Beach, Florida.
Mike said, “After ten years with Kimpton in the
Americas, it’s an honour to be a part of the story that brings the
brand to Europe I am excited to be bringing Kimpton’s personal
approach to service to Amsterdam – the spirit of the city and its
people fit our brand so well.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Kimpton,
Amsterdam,
GM,
General Manager.