Luxury 6-Room Hotel to Open in Hua Hin, Thailand

|
Hotel Bocage, a new hotel with just six rooms in
Hua Hin, Thailand, is scheduled to soft open late Q1 2017.
Sleek open plan rooms and suites, ranging
in size from 42 to 75 square meters (452 to 807 square feet), will
feature a
crisp colour palette of white and grey, with floor to ceiling
sliding doors that lead to private balconies overlooking the Gulf
of Thailand.
Luxury Italian designer brands have been
chosen for the decor, with plush beds by Porro, contemporary sofas
by Living Divani and freestanding tubs and sanitary ware by
Antonio Lupi.
Given its
location atop the open-air lifestyle destination development,
Seenspace, which opened in December 2016, the hotel abstained from
developing a restaurant in-house so that guests can explore the
range of restaurants and cafes below. Guests will also be able to
request in room dining, prepared by one of the restaurants.
Acclaimed Thai
architect, Duangrit Bunnag, is the mastermind behind the project.
“In an
area saturated with big resort-style properties, Hotel Bocage is
forging a new path when it comes to intimate, uncomplicated
stays,” said Grant Healy, CEO of Louis T Collection, the hotel’s
management company. "Louis T Collection’s journey started by
seeking out unique properties and opportunities for authentic
experiences that travellers of today are looking for. This is
exactly what Duangrit Bunnag is trying to achieve through the
creation of Hotel Bocage.”
Hotel Bocage is the second property in Thailand
to come into Louis T´s fold. In 2015, the group acquired the
Mantra Samui Resort in Koh Samui, which is set to reopen in 2017
following extensive renovations.
