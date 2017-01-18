Luxury 6-Room Hotel to Open in Hua Hin, Thailand

Hotel Bocage, a new hotel with just six rooms in Hua Hin, Thailand, is scheduled to soft open late Q1 2017.

Sleek open plan rooms and suites, ranging in size from 42 to 75 square meters (452 to 807 square feet), will feature a crisp colour palette of white and grey, with floor to ceiling sliding doors that lead to private balconies overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

Luxury Italian designer brands have been chosen for the decor, with plush beds by Porro, contemporary sofas by Living Divani and freestanding tubs and sanitary ware by Antonio Lupi.

Given its location atop the open-air lifestyle destination development, Seenspace, which opened in December 2016, the hotel abstained from developing a restaurant in-house so that guests can explore the range of restaurants and cafes below. Guests will also be able to request in room dining, prepared by one of the restaurants.

Acclaimed Thai architect, Duangrit Bunnag, is the mastermind behind the project.

“In an area saturated with big resort-style properties, Hotel Bocage is forging a new path when it comes to intimate, uncomplicated stays,” said Grant Healy, CEO of Louis T Collection, the hotel’s management company. "Louis T Collection’s journey started by seeking out unique properties and opportunities for authentic experiences that travellers of today are looking for. This is exactly what Duangrit Bunnag is trying to achieve through the creation of Hotel Bocage.”

Hotel Bocage is the second property in Thailand to come into Louis T´s fold. In 2015, the group acquired the Mantra Samui Resort in Koh Samui, which is set to reopen in 2017 following extensive renovations.



See other recent news regarding: Hotel Bocage, Hua Hin, Thailand.