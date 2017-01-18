HKIA Handled Record 70.5 Million Passengers and 411,530 Flight Movements in 2016

|
In 2016, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA)
handled 70.5 million passengers and 411,530 flight movements,
representing yearly rises of 2.9% and 1.4%, respectively.
Cargo
throughput also increased by 3.2% year-on-year to 4.52 million tonnes.
Fred Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Airport
Authority Hong Kong, said, “During the past year, HKIA also
achieved new daily records in flight movements and cargo volume,
reaching 1,270 flight movements and handling over 16,700 tonnes of
cargo. In addition, we welcomed five new airlines, namely Austrian
Airlines, Bismillah Airlines, Malindo Air, T’way Air and VietJet
Air during the year. We also expanded our air network – adding
eight new destinations, including Madrid, Saipan, London Gatwick,
Nha Trang, Chiang Rai, Ishigaki, Takamatsu and Yonago.”
In the month of December 2016, all three traffic
categories also experienced steady growth, with flight movements
reaching a new monthly record of 35,650 – registering 0.7%
year-on-year increase.
The passenger volume handled during the
month rose 2.8% yearly to reach 6.16 million, while cargo
throughput climbed 11.3% over the same period in the previous year
to 435,000 tonnes.
During the month, HKIA welcomed two new
airlines – VietJet Air has commenced scheduled passenger flight
services between Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) from 9 December,
while T’way Air began offering direct flights to Daegu in South
Korea three times weekly from 13 December.
Hong Kong
resident travel, which saw robust 11% year-on-year growth over the
same month in 2015, was the main driver behind the growth in
passenger traffic. Passenger traffic to / from Japan and Europe
recorded the most significant increases.
The strong growth
in December cargo throughput was largely driven by transshipments
and exports, which registered 15% and 12% year-on-year growth,
respectively. Amongst the key trading regions, traffic to / from
Southeast Asia, North America and Europe increased most
significantly in the month.
“To meet the medium and long-term growth demands
of today’s aviation landscape, we are pushing forward a number of
developments at HKIA, including the expansion of Terminal 1 and
the Three-runway System. We are also launching the Hong Kong
International Aviation Academy this year, providing various
courses to nurture talent for the industry. We will continue to
work closely with our business partners to maintain smooth
operations and a world-class travel experience for our
passengers,” Mr Lam added.
See other recent
news regarding:
HKIA,
Hong Kong,
Traffic.