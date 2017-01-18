France 24 Signs New Distribution Agreements in Thailand

France 24 has signed a major new distribution agreement in Thailand with major satellite operator PSI.

The agreement means that France 24 English version is now available in 14 million households across the country in the operator’s basic offer on channel 219.

Thanks to a second agreement with major operator AIS, France 24 is now accessible to 1.3 million additional TV households on the AIS OTT offer.

One of the channel’s flagship programmes, The France 24 Debate, is also broadcast every day to 14 million homes on the Thai TV channel PSI Saradee (PSI’s subsidiary TV channel).

Already available in Thailand on various cable, satellite and IPTV offers, these new agreements allow France 24 to reach around 16.5 million TV households 24/7.



See other recent news regarding: France 24, Thailand, France.