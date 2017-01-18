Flynas Orders 60 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

|
Flynas, a low cost airline in Saudi Arabia,
has signed an agreement with Airbus for 60 A320neo Family
aircraft.
In addition to the 60 aircraft, Flynas has
converted 20 A320ceo from a previous order to A320neo bringing the
airline’s total firm order to 80 A320neo.
The deliveries are
scheduled to take place between 2018 and 2026.
Ayed Al Jeaid, Chairman, NAS Holding Group said, “Flynas has
come a long way to establish itself as a highly reputed airline in Saudi Arabia. With the introduction of the new aircraft
technology, we are confident of our ability to provide best
services to our customers. We also look forward to being the first
airline in the Kingdom to be successfully listed on the Saudi
Stock exchange, which will offer equity ownership to the public
and be a part of a great journey.”
Flynas, an all Airbus
operator, currently has 26 A320ceo in service. Launched in 2007,
the airline has successfully operated over 260,000 flights and
carried more than 30 million passengers in the last ten years.
In 2016, Flynas set a new record by carrying 6.3
million passengers contributing to a 14% year-on-year increase.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
A320,
Flynas,
Saudi Arabia.