Finnair and Flybe Expand Codeshare Agreement

Finnair has extended its network throughout the United Kingdom with new codeshare services on Flybe flights between several European cities and the UK.

Finnair’s codes will be added to the following Flybe services when a Finnair flight is also included in the booking:

Paris - Cardiff / Doncaster - Sheffield / Birmingham / Southampton

Düsseldorf - Birmingham

Düsseldorf - Birmingham / Southampton

Amsterdam - Birmingham / Southampton / Doncaster - Sheffield

Berlin – Birmingham

“Our growing partnership with Flybe will provide UK travelers with better travel options and even more convenient connections to Finnair’s extensive network in Asia,” said Philip Lewin, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Finnair. “Finnair customers will be able to earn and redeem Finnair Plus points on any Flybe-operated flight that also carries Finnair’s AY flight designator.”

Both airlines currently cooperate on Flybe operated routes between Manchester and eight regional airports in the UK including Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh, Exeter, Isle of Man, Jersey, Newquay and Southampton.

“The extension of our well established codeshare partnership with Finnair now offers our customers yet more opportunity to travel to and from the UK regions,” said Vincent Hodder, Flybe’s Chief Revenue Officer. “It gives both Flybe and Finnair increased network reach and reinforces our commitment to provide our customers with convenient seamless ‘One Stop to the World’ connections from their local airport.”



