Finnair and Flybe Expand Codeshare Agreement

|
Finnair has extended its network throughout the
United Kingdom with new codeshare services on Flybe flights
between several European cities and the UK.
Finnair’s codes will
be added to the following Flybe services when a Finnair flight is also
included in the booking:
Paris - Cardiff / Doncaster - Sheffield / Birmingham / Southampton
Düsseldorf - Birmingham
Düsseldorf -
Birmingham / Southampton
Amsterdam - Birmingham / Southampton / Doncaster - Sheffield
Berlin – Birmingham
“Our growing
partnership with Flybe will provide UK travelers with better
travel options and even more convenient connections to Finnair’s
extensive network in Asia,” said Philip Lewin, Head of
Partnerships and Alliances at Finnair. “Finnair customers will be able to earn and redeem Finnair Plus points on any Flybe-operated
flight that also carries Finnair’s AY flight designator.”
Both airlines currently cooperate on
Flybe operated routes between Manchester and eight regional
airports in the UK including Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh, Exeter,
Isle of Man, Jersey, Newquay and Southampton.
“The extension of our well established codeshare partnership with
Finnair now offers our customers yet more opportunity to travel to
and from the UK regions,” said Vincent Hodder, Flybe’s Chief
Revenue Officer. “It gives both Flybe and Finnair increased
network reach and reinforces our commitment to provide our
customers with convenient seamless ‘One Stop to the World’
connections from their local airport.”
