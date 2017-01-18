Celebrity Cruises Appoints Head of Sales and Marketing - Asia

|
Celebrity Cruises has appointed Ms Apple Woo as
the new dedicated
head of sales and marketing for the Asia region.
Apple has
extensive sales and marketing experience with other luxury
hospitality brands such as Jumeirah and Mandarin Oriental.
She will report to Ms Jo Rzymowska,
Celebrity Cruises’ recently appointed vice president and managing
director, Asia.
Ms Jo Rzymowska, vice president and managing
director, Asia, UK and Ireland, said, “The
appointment of Apple Woo underlines our commitment to further
increase our investment and activities. Sailing to all seven
continents alongside our diverse guests from around the world is
an appealing holiday choice for our target guests. I look forward
to working with Apple during this exciting time of growth for
Celebrity Cruises.”
Celebrity
Cruises offers cruises throughout South East Asia on two ships –
Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Constellation – until April
2017, with Celebrity Millennium returning to the region in
September 2017, and Celebrity Constellation in January 2018.
