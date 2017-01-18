Celebrity Cruises Appoints Head of Sales and Marketing - Asia

Celebrity Cruises has appointed Ms Apple Woo as the new dedicated head of sales and marketing for the Asia region.

Apple has extensive sales and marketing experience with other luxury hospitality brands such as Jumeirah and Mandarin Oriental.

She will report to Ms Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises’ recently appointed vice president and managing director, Asia.

Ms Jo Rzymowska, vice president and managing director, Asia, UK and Ireland, said, “The appointment of Apple Woo underlines our commitment to further increase our investment and activities. Sailing to all seven continents alongside our diverse guests from around the world is an appealing holiday choice for our target guests. I look forward to working with Apple during this exciting time of growth for Celebrity Cruises.”

Celebrity Cruises offers cruises throughout South East Asia on two ships – Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Constellation – until April 2017, with Celebrity Millennium returning to the region in September 2017, and Celebrity Constellation in January 2018.



