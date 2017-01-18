Elbit Wins US$17m Deal to Supply BrightNite Systems to NATO Country

Elbit Systems has won a contract to supply multi-spectral BrightNite systems to an undisclosed air force in a NATO country.

The contract, valued at approximately US$17 million, will be performed over a thirty-month period.

BrightNite is a multi-spectral end-to-end panoramic piloting solution that delivers the landscape scenery directly to both eyes of the pilot, including 2D flight Symbology and 3D mission symbology, enabling intuitive head-up eyes-out orientation flight in pitch dark and other low visibility landing conditions, including Elbit Systems’ unique brownout symbology.

The scenery picture is driven from the multi-spectral sensor which fuses multiple day and night cameras into one crystal clear very intuitive piloting picture regardless of outer light conditions.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said, “We are proud to have won this contract which enables helicopter pilots to gain highly advanced operational capabilities by flying in more than 90% of the nights and in adverse weather conditions. The BrightNite revolutionary solution is suitable for a variety of missions such as Special Forces and search and rescue.”



See other recent news regarding: Elbit Systems, Helicopters, BrightNite.