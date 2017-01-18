Elbit Wins US$17m Deal to Supply BrightNite Systems to NATO Country

|
Elbit Systems has won a contract to supply
multi-spectral BrightNite systems to an undisclosed air force in a
NATO country.
The contract, valued at approximately
US$17 million, will be performed over a thirty-month period.
BrightNite is a multi-spectral end-to-end
panoramic piloting solution that delivers the landscape scenery
directly to both eyes of the pilot, including 2D flight Symbology
and 3D mission symbology, enabling intuitive head-up eyes-out
orientation flight in pitch dark and other low visibility landing
conditions, including Elbit Systems’ unique brownout symbology.
The scenery picture is driven from the
multi-spectral sensor which fuses multiple day and night cameras
into one crystal clear very intuitive piloting picture regardless
of outer light conditions.
Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems,
said, “We are proud to have won this contract which enables
helicopter pilots to gain highly advanced operational capabilities
by flying in more than 90% of the nights and in adverse weather conditions. The BrightNite
revolutionary solution is suitable for a variety of missions such
as Special Forces and search and rescue.”
