Bombardier Remarkets 13 CRJ900 Aircraft to
Regional One
Bombardier has remarketed 13 previously owned
CRJ900 aircraft to Regional One.
Two of the aircraft were owned by
Bombardier and eleven were remarketed on behalf of a third party. Eight of the
thirteen aircraft were delivered in 2016 and one in 2017.
The remaining four are scheduled for delivery later this year.
The sale of the aircraft to Regional One also
provides the opportunity for Regional One to acquire additional
previously owned aircraft.
Based in
Miami, Regional One is a purchaser, lessor and seller of aircraft,
aircraft parts, engines, engine parts and other related support
items for regional/commuter aircraft worldwide.