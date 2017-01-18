Bombardier Remarkets 13 CRJ900 Aircraft to Regional One

Bombardier has remarketed 13 previously owned CRJ900 aircraft to Regional One.

Two of the aircraft were owned by Bombardier and eleven were remarketed on behalf of a third party. Eight of the thirteen aircraft were delivered in 2016 and one in 2017. The remaining four are scheduled for delivery later this year.

The sale of the aircraft to Regional One also provides the opportunity for Regional One to acquire additional previously owned aircraft.

Based in Miami, Regional One is a purchaser, lessor and seller of aircraft, aircraft parts, engines, engine parts and other related support items for regional/commuter aircraft worldwide.



