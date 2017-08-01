flydubai Takes Delivery of First Boeing 737 MAX 8

Flydubai has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, making the Middle East carrier the first in the region to operate Boeing's newest single-aisle airplane.

The delivery is the first of 75 737 MAX airplanes the airline will be adding to their all-Boeing fleet of Next-Generation 737s.

"We are delighted to receive our first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from our order made at the Dubai Airshow in 2013," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, flydubai. "This marked the largest single-aisle Boeing aircraft order placed in the Middle East. With this new chapter, we are looking forward to continuing our work with Boeing as we benefit from increased efficiency and are able to offer an enhanced customer experience."

flydubai currently operates a fleet of 58 Next-Generation 737-800s and has built a network of more than 95 destinations in 44 countries, from Russia in the north, Czech Republic in the west, Thailand in the east and Tanzania in the south.

"As the first MAX customer in the region, we look forward to the further fuel and operating efficiencies that this aircraft will bring to our young modern fleet," said Ken Gile, Chief Operating Officer, flydubai. "Our flight crew share our excitement in operating one of the most highly anticipated commercial aircraft to enter service on our network."

The 737 MAX is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.



See other recent news regarding: flydubai, Emirates, Boeing, 737.