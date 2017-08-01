flydubai Takes Delivery of First Boeing 737 MAX 8

|
Flydubai has taken delivery of its first Boeing
737 MAX 8, making the Middle East carrier the first in the region
to operate Boeing's newest single-aisle airplane.
The delivery is the first of 75 737 MAX
airplanes the airline will be adding to their all-Boeing fleet of
Next-Generation 737s.
"We are delighted to receive our first Boeing
737 MAX 8 aircraft from our order made at the Dubai Airshow in
2013," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, flydubai.
"This marked the largest single-aisle Boeing aircraft order placed
in the Middle East. With this new chapter, we are looking forward
to continuing our work with Boeing as we benefit from increased
efficiency and are able to offer an enhanced customer experience."
flydubai currently operates a fleet of 58 Next-Generation
737-800s and has built a network of more than 95 destinations in
44 countries, from Russia in the north, Czech Republic in the
west, Thailand in the east and Tanzania in the south.
"As the first MAX customer in the
region, we look forward to the further fuel and operating
efficiencies that this aircraft will bring to our young modern
fleet," said Ken Gile, Chief Operating Officer, flydubai. "Our
flight crew share our excitement in operating one of the most
highly anticipated commercial aircraft to enter service on our
network."
The 737 MAX is powered by
CFM International LEAP-1B engines.
