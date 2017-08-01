Virgin Atlantic Cargo Appoints Dominic Kennedy as Managing Director

|
Virgin Atlantic Cargo has promoted Dominic
Kennedy to the position of Managing Director.
The appointment
follows changes in the airline’s senior management team that means
David Geer, who was due to take up the post in mid-August, will
now assume the role of Senior Vice President Revenue Management &
Digital Distribution at Virgin Atlantic.
Phil Maher, Executive Vice President Operations
at Virgin Atlantic, said, “As an airline we are extremely
fortunate to have such a big talent pool and one of our biggest
challenges is to always find the right opportunities to enable our
best people to progress their careers with us. While I am
confident David would have been a great asset to our cargo
division, the sequence of events since this announcement has
created another opportunity where his experience will be even more
suited. This also means we are able to give Dominic this
well-deserved promotion, knowing he brings a wealth of cargo
knowledge and experience to the role having been a key member of
our cargo leadership team since 2008.”
Dominic will take up
the role of Managing Director of Virgin Atlantic Cargo on 14
August when John Lloyd, who has held the post since 2001, steps
down after 30 years with the airline.
Dominic joined Virgin
Atlantic in 2005 and began his career in the Fleet and Network
Planning team before moving to Cargo in 2008. He has held a number
of leadership positions in the Virgin Atlantic Cargo team over the
last nine years and is currently Director, Commercial Planning.
Commenting on his promotion, Dominic said, “Having worked
closely alongside John for the last nine years, I am extremely
proud to have been given this great opportunity to lead our
outstanding cargo team and to ensure that we continue to make a
very significant contribution to the success of Virgin Atlantic.
We will remain committed to putting our customers at the heart of
everything we do in order to maintain their great support as we
work as a team to take the business forward.”
