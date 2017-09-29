Thai AirAsia to Launch Flights from Bangkok to Jaipur and Tiruchirappalli in India

Thai AirAsia is preparing to launch two new routes between Thailand and India.

The airline will operate flights between Bangkok and Jaipur four times per week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, starting 29 September 2017.

And, starting 28 September 2017, Thai AirAsia will launch flights between Bangkok and Tiruchirappalli in southern India. The airline will operate the route four times per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

To celebrate the launch, Thai AirAsia is offering special fares to Jaipur of 1,990 THB per way, and to Tiruchirappalli from 1,690 THB per way. The promotion will run until 13 August 2017 for travel up to 28 August 2018.

Thai AirAsia currently flies direct from Thailand to India’s 4 fascinating cities of Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Kochi, maintaining a load factor average of 80%, with 80-85% of passengers coming from India.



