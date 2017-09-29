Thai AirAsia to Launch Flights from Bangkok to Jaipur and Tiruchirappalli in India

|
Thai AirAsia is preparing to launch two new
routes between Thailand and India.
The airline will operate flights between
Bangkok and Jaipur four times per week every Tuesday, Wednesday,
Friday and Sunday, starting 29 September 2017.
And, starting 28 September 2017, Thai AirAsia
will launch flights between Bangkok and Tiruchirappalli in
southern India. The airline will operate the route four times per
week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
To celebrate the launch, Thai AirAsia is
offering special fares to Jaipur of 1,990 THB per way, and to Tiruchirappalli from 1,690
THB per way. The promotion will run until 13 August 2017 for
travel up to 28 August 2018.
Thai AirAsia currently flies direct from
Thailand to India’s 4 fascinating cities of Chennai, Bangalore,
Kolkata and Kochi, maintaining a load factor average of 80%,
with 80-85% of passengers coming from India.
See other recent
news regarding:
AirAsia,
Jaipur,
Tiruchirappalli,
Bangkok,
Thailand,
Thai AirAsia.