Martin Selby Appointed Executive Chef of Manathai Koh Samui and Manathai Khao Lak

Martin Selby has been appointed as Executive
Chef of the Manathai Koh Samui and Manathai Khao Lak.
In his new role, the British chef, who has
become something of a culinary celebrity on Koh Samui in southern
Thailand, will introduce new signature dishes to match the two
resorts’ stunning surroundings in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman
Sea coast.
“We are thrilled that Martin is joining Manathai
to share his experience of Thai and international cuisine with the
kitchen teams in both locations,” said Matt Fynch, Group Director
of Sales, Marketing and Distribution. “It’s an exciting new
chapter for each of the resort’s restaurants and in the next few
months we will be showcasing delicious new menu choices, as well
as introducing private dining options and expanding our popular
cooking classes.”
Martin Selby has showcased his skills in
some of the best-known restaurants on Koh Samui, including The
Page at The Library resort on Chaweng Beach, the Ocean Club and
Restaurant at Beach Republic in Lamai, and popular seafood
restaurant, RockPool.
He also opened the down-to-earth style eatery,
The Larder, which is rated as one of the best restaurants on the
island by TripAdvisor.
“Food is not just about presentation. It’s also about capturing
the real flavour of the ingredients. This holds true whether
cooking a simple, succulent English roast, or combining the
complex herbs in a Thai massaman curry. You need to find the right
balance to showcase the fresh, delicate and distinctive taste of
every dish,” said the Chef Selby.
