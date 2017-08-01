Martin Selby Appointed Executive Chef of Manathai Koh Samui and Manathai Khao Lak

Martin Selby has been appointed as Executive Chef of the Manathai Koh Samui and Manathai Khao Lak.

In his new role, the British chef, who has become something of a culinary celebrity on Koh Samui in southern Thailand, will introduce new signature dishes to match the two resorts’ stunning surroundings in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea coast.

“We are thrilled that Martin is joining Manathai to share his experience of Thai and international cuisine with the kitchen teams in both locations,” said Matt Fynch, Group Director of Sales, Marketing and Distribution. “It’s an exciting new chapter for each of the resort’s restaurants and in the next few months we will be showcasing delicious new menu choices, as well as introducing private dining options and expanding our popular cooking classes.”

Martin Selby has showcased his skills in some of the best-known restaurants on Koh Samui, including The Page at The Library resort on Chaweng Beach, the Ocean Club and Restaurant at Beach Republic in Lamai, and popular seafood restaurant, RockPool.

He also opened the down-to-earth style eatery, The Larder, which is rated as one of the best restaurants on the island by TripAdvisor.

“Food is not just about presentation. It’s also about capturing the real flavour of the ingredients. This holds true whether cooking a simple, succulent English roast, or combining the complex herbs in a Thai massaman curry. You need to find the right balance to showcase the fresh, delicate and distinctive taste of every dish,” said the Chef Selby.

