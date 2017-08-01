TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 1 Aug 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Martin Selby Appointed Executive Chef of Manathai Koh Samui and Manathai Khao Lak

Martin Selby has been appointed as Executive Chef of the Manathai Koh Samui and Manathai Khao Lak.

In his new role, the British chef, who has become something of a culinary celebrity on Koh Samui in southern Thailand, will introduce new signature dishes to match the two resorts’ stunning surroundings in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea coast.

“We are thrilled that Martin is joining Manathai to share his experience of Thai and international cuisine with the kitchen teams in both locations,” said Matt Fynch, Group Director of Sales, Marketing and Distribution. “It’s an exciting new chapter for each of the resort’s restaurants and in the next few months we will be showcasing delicious new menu choices, as well as introducing private dining options and expanding our popular cooking classes.”

Martin Selby

Martin Selby has showcased his skills in some of the best-known restaurants on Koh Samui, including The Page at The Library resort on Chaweng Beach, the Ocean Club and Restaurant at Beach Republic in Lamai, and popular seafood restaurant, RockPool.

He also opened the down-to-earth style eatery, The Larder, which is rated as one of the best restaurants on the island by TripAdvisor.

“Food is not just about presentation. It’s also about capturing the real flavour of the ingredients. This holds true whether cooking a simple, succulent English roast, or combining the complex herbs in a Thai massaman curry. You need to find the right balance to showcase the fresh, delicate and distinctive taste of every dish,” said the Chef Selby.

See also: Colombian Chef in Singapore - HD Video Interview with Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at Artemis Grill and Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Manathai, Samui, Executive Chef, Chef.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com