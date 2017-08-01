Jazeera Airways Unveils New Logo; Upgrades Website

Jazeera Airways, a 13-year old Kuwaiti airline, has unveiled a new corporate logo and upgraded its website. The new-generation website features a more personalized online experience backed by enhanced browsing and online check-in services, live chat assistance and updated fares, smart travel tips and a 4-step booking process. Additionally, apart from a personal travel timeline that stores user profile history, the website also provides new travel extras such as Jazeera lounge and Park & Fly as well as updates on exciting travel packages. “Jazeera Airways has travelled a long way since its inception in 2004 and has become an integral part in the local and regional airline industry’’, said Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airway’s Chief Executive Officer. “Given Jazeera’s evolution in the past decade, the new launches are a natural transition to rejuvenate the brand as it entered its 13 year mark of successful growth in Kuwait and the region. With the new logo and website comes an enhanced focus on our customers’ base. The travel landscape is constantly changing, and with the onset of new changes in our company we hope to match those needs and empower our customers with improved services. Our revised key values – to be Passionate, Connected, Insightful and Inventive embody the spirit of Jazeera and everyone involved as each played a significant duty to elevating the brand to where it is today.” Jazeera Airways currently flies to 16 destinations. See other recent news regarding: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait.