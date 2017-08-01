Jazeera Airways Unveils New Logo; Upgrades Website

|
Jazeera Airways, a 13-year old Kuwaiti airline,
has unveiled a new corporate logo and upgraded its website.
The new-generation website features a more personalized online experience backed by
enhanced browsing and online check-in services, live chat
assistance and updated fares, smart travel tips and a 4-step
booking process.
Additionally, apart from a personal travel
timeline that stores user profile history, the website also
provides new travel extras such as Jazeera lounge and Park & Fly
as well as updates on exciting travel packages.
“Jazeera Airways has travelled a long way since
its inception in 2004 and has become an integral part in the local
and regional airline industry’’, said Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera
Airway’s Chief Executive Officer. “Given Jazeera’s evolution in
the past decade, the new launches are a natural transition to
rejuvenate the brand as it entered its 13 year mark of successful
growth in Kuwait and the region. With the new logo and website
comes an enhanced focus on our customers’ base. The travel
landscape is constantly changing, and with the onset of new
changes in our company we hope to match those needs and empower
our customers with improved services. Our revised key values – to
be Passionate, Connected, Insightful and Inventive embody the
spirit of Jazeera and everyone involved as each played a
significant duty to elevating the brand to where it is today.”
Jazeera Airways currently flies to 16
destinations.
