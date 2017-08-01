Boeing Forecasts Demand for 2,100 New Airplanes in India

|
Boeing has forecast a demand for 2,100 new
airplanes in India, valued at $290 billion, over the next 20
years.
Boeing expects single-aisle airplanes, like the 737 MAX family,
will continue to account for the largest share of new deliveries,
with airlines in India needing approximately 1,780 airplanes.
“Commercial aerospace demand in India continues
to grow at unprecedented rates,” said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice
president, Asia Pacific and India Sales, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes. “The increasing number of passengers combined with a
strong exchange rate, low fuel prices and high load factors bodes
well for India’s aviation market, especially for the low-cost
carriers.”
Other important findings from the annual outlook
include:
Traffic growth is more than 20%, far
exceeding the global average of 7.3%;
Domestic passenger
traffic increased 23% from 2016; and
Low-cost carriers
continue to account for more than 60% of all flights.
“The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in
Boeing history because customers throughout the world, including
India, want its combination of performance, flexibility and
efficiency,” said Keskar. “Boeing also continues to offer the most
complete family of widebody airplanes, as evidenced by our more
than 85% in-service market share in India.”
Boeing projects a worldwide demand for 41,030
new airplanes over the next 20 years, with India carriers needing
more than 5.1% of the total global demand.
