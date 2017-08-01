AsBAA Appoints Caspar Baum to Board of Governors

The Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), a non-profit representative trade body for business and general aviation in Asia, has appointed Caspar Baum, Director Aviation, Surbana Jurong Private Limited, to the associations’ Board of Governors. The appointment is part of a series of recent moves by AsBAA to expand its presence and influence in Southeast Asia. Baum said, “ASBAA will be the key to business aviation achieving sustainable growth in Asia. Business and general aviation has multiple modes of operation, which are still new and unknown to many decision makers in the region. While there is sustainable growth in terms of operation, at the same time there is critical stagnation in infrastructure provision to accommodate this growth. ASBAA has already managed to create vital links that open dialogue with regulators and decision makers. AsBAA’s role will become even more critical and important in the short and mid-term future. I will support AsBAA and leverage my experience in developing and managing airports and in enhancing Business Aviation infrastructure across Asia. I am committed to helping ASBAA and all its members to grow in South East Asia, where a significant growth over the next decade will take place.” Gary Moran, Vice-Chairperson (Singapore), AsBAA, added, “At the recent AGM, our members highlighted the importance of expanding the AsBAA’s in Southeast Asia so that the expected growth can be realised. Caspar has an enormous amount of experience, influence and passion within the business and general aviation community, both in Southeast Asia and globally. We are confident that his addition to the team will help AsBAA to drive forward the industry on behalf of its members.”

