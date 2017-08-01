AsBAA Appoints Caspar Baum to Board of Governors

|
The Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), a non-profit representative trade
body for business and general aviation in Asia, has appointed Caspar
Baum, Director Aviation, Surbana Jurong Private Limited, to the associations’ Board of Governors.
The
appointment is part of a series of recent moves by AsBAA to expand
its presence and influence in Southeast Asia.
Baum said, “ASBAA will be the key
to business aviation achieving sustainable growth in Asia.
Business and general aviation has multiple modes of operation,
which are still new and unknown to many decision makers in the
region. While there is sustainable growth in terms of operation,
at the same time there is critical stagnation in infrastructure
provision to accommodate this growth. ASBAA has already managed to
create vital links that open dialogue with regulators and decision
makers. AsBAA’s role will become even more critical and
important in the short and mid-term future. I will support AsBAA
and leverage my experience in developing and managing airports and
in enhancing Business Aviation infrastructure across Asia. I am
committed to helping ASBAA and all its members to grow in South
East Asia, where a significant growth over the next decade will
take place.”
Gary Moran, Vice-Chairperson (Singapore),
AsBAA, added, “At the recent AGM, our members highlighted the
importance of expanding the AsBAA’s in Southeast Asia so that the
expected growth can be realised. Caspar has an enormous amount of experience, influence and passion within the business and general
aviation community, both in Southeast Asia and globally. We are
confident that his addition to the team will help AsBAA to drive
forward the industry on behalf of its members.”
