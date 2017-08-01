Alasdair Davidson Joins Alila Solo as
General Manager
Alila Solo has appointed Alasdair Davidson as
General Manager.
Alasdair has more than 20 years of international experience
working within the hospitality industry. He has worked in Maldives, India, Australia, Fiji, Indonesia and
Japan.
Alasdair is also a long-established member of
the Alila team, having previously held senior executive positions
at Alila Maldives and Alila Diwa Goa, followed by three years as
General Manager of the brand’s iconic Alila Ubud in Bali.
Alasdair returns to the Alila family following
his most recent position as General Manager of Odin Hospitality in
Hokkaido, Japan.