Alasdair Davidson Joins Alila Solo as General Manager

Alila Solo has appointed Alasdair Davidson as General Manager.

Alasdair has more than 20 years of international experience working within the hospitality industry. He has worked in Maldives, India, Australia, Fiji, Indonesia and Japan.

Alasdair is also a long-established member of the Alila team, having previously held senior executive positions at Alila Maldives and Alila Diwa Goa, followed by three years as General Manager of the brand’s iconic Alila Ubud in Bali.

Alasdair returns to the Alila family following his most recent position as General Manager of Odin Hospitality in Hokkaido, Japan.

