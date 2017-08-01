Airbus Appoints Luo Gang as CEO of New Innovation Centre in China

Luo Gang has been appointed CEO of Airbus’ new innovation centre in China.

Gang’s first mission will be to set up the innovation centre to be fully operational when it officially opens later in 2017.

With a degree in electrical engineering from Tianjin University and an MBA from the London Business School, Gang spent nearly three years establishing Uber China’s business before it was acquired by Didi Chuxing in 2016. His experience in London with UK start-up Rangespan taught him how quickly technology can transform traditional businesses.

“China is a powerhouse of innovation now and has a strong and complete ecosystem including hardware, software, artificial intelligence and etc,” said Gang. “Extending this know-how to aerospace will advance new ways of manufacturing, auto-pilot, urban mobility and in-flight experience in China-speed.”

The new Airbus innovation centre, which is tasked with defining the future of flight by identifying the next big change to transform the aerospace sector, will serve to strengthen Airbus’ extended innovation eco-system.

Gang will report to Paul Eremenko, Airbus CTO.

