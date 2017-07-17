X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence Appoints Krisna Elisabeth Subsinmangkang as GM

The X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence resort has appointed Krisna Elisabeth Subsinmangkang, a Thai-Swiss national, as General Manager.

Still in her 30s and studying for a master’s degree at Bangkok’s Kasem Bundit University, Elisabeth started out working with Qantas Airways and Ayudhya Allianz before taking the decision to embark on a career in the hospitality sector.

Following a spell with AccorHotels as training manager and corporate sales manager, Elisabeth joined Bangkok-based Unicorn Hotels & Resorts in 2015 as the company’s director of corporate affairs.

Her career then continued its rapid ascent when she joined The Pelican Residence & Suites, becoming hotel manager of the Krabi resort.

“I am delighted to have become the general manager at X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence,” said Elisabeth. “The contemporary design ethos of X2 Resorts is very much attuned with my own sense of style, so I immediately felt at home here. I look forward to working with the teams at X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence and X2 Resorts to build on this great product and create memorable stays for every guest.”

The X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence is scheduled to soft-open on 1st August, 2017.

