Thai Airways Takes Delivery of 5th Airbus A350

Thai Airways has taken delivery of its fifth Airbus A350 XWB.

The aircraft was supplied with donated goods destined for underprivileged children in three southern provinces in Thai Airways under the project.

Donated supplies include 150 backpacks and classroom stationery supplied by Aviation Without Borders, 50 backpacks from the International School of Toulouse, and 800 kits from Airbus Foundation.

Ms. Andrea Debbane (pictured), Executive Director of the Airbus Foundation, said, “We are pleased to be able to support and bring our logistical aid to children from underprivileged backgrounds. This donation is the result of an incredible teamwork between Thai Airways Airways International, Aviation Without Borders, the International School of Toulouse and the Airbus Foundation. We are proud of this achievement as the donation will improve the children’s educational situation and bring relief to the poor supply of school equipment.”

Thai Airways’ fifth A350XWB has been named “Yannawa”.

The aircraft, which is powered with Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, can accommodate a total of 321 passengers. There are 32 seats in Royal Silk Class and 289 in Economy Class.

Thai Airways operates the Airbus A350 on flights from Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Frankfurt, Bangkok-Milan, Bangkok-Rome and Bangkok-Dubai, as well as Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt.

