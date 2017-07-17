Thai Airways Takes Delivery of 5th Airbus A350

|
Thai Airways has taken delivery of its
fifth Airbus A350 XWB.
The aircraft was supplied with donated
goods destined for underprivileged children in three southern
provinces in Thai Airways under the project.
Donated supplies include 150 backpacks and
classroom stationery supplied by Aviation Without Borders, 50
backpacks from the International School of Toulouse, and 800 kits
from Airbus Foundation.
Ms. Andrea Debbane (pictured), Executive Director of
the Airbus Foundation, said, “We are pleased to be able to
support and bring our logistical aid to children from
underprivileged backgrounds. This donation is the result of an
incredible teamwork between Thai Airways Airways International,
Aviation Without Borders, the International School of Toulouse and
the Airbus Foundation. We are proud of this achievement as the
donation will improve the children’s educational situation and
bring relief to the poor supply of school equipment.”
Thai Airways’ fifth A350XWB has been named “Yannawa”.
The aircraft, which is powered with Rolls
Royce Trent XWB engines, can accommodate a total of 321
passengers. There are 32 seats in Royal Silk Class and 289 in
Economy Class.
Thai Airways operates the
Airbus A350 on flights from Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Phuket,
Bangkok-Frankfurt, Bangkok-Milan, Bangkok-Rome and Bangkok-Dubai,
as well as Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt.
