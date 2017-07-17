Grand Swiss-Belresort Opens in Tala Bay, Jordan

|
Swiss-Belhotel has expanded its portfolio to
Jordan with the
opening of Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba.
Part of the massive Tala Bay development, the
336-room beachfront property is located on the Red Sea
with 80% of the rooms facing the marina.
Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and
Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba is the
pearl of the Red Sea and we are very excited to flag it. The hotel
is now fully integrated into our global system following the brand
conversion. In addition to outstanding accommodation, Grand Swiss-Belresort
Tala Bay Aqaba boasts exceptional dining and leisure facilities
including three specialty restaurants and a beach bar, five swimming pools, kids club, and exciting water sports and
recreation activities.”
Tala Bay is a fully-integrated destination on the Red Sea Coast
featuring over 400 luxury Real Estate Beach properties varying
between villas, apartments and beach cabanas, 3, 4 and 5-star beach
resort hotels, a state-of-the-art marina that serves as an
international entry point to the Kingdom, a beach club, a diving centre, a wide array of water sports and a booming commercial area
with excellent infrastructure.
“This landmark project was signed a few months ago as part of an
exclusive agreement between Swiss-Belhotel International and
Jordan Projects for Tourism Development (JPTD), whereby Swiss-Belhotel
International will co-manage JPTD’s existing three hotels in Aqaba
as well as its future portfolio of properties,” Mr Voivenel added.
