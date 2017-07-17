TravelNewsAsia.com
Grand Swiss-Belresort Opens in Tala Bay, Jordan

Swiss-Belhotel has expanded its portfolio to Jordan with the opening of Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba.

 Part of the massive Tala Bay development, the 336-room beachfront property is located on the Red Sea with 80% of the rooms facing the marina.

Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba is the pearl of the Red Sea and we are very excited to flag it. The hotel is now fully integrated into our global system following the brand conversion. In addition to outstanding accommodation, Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba boasts exceptional dining and leisure facilities including three specialty restaurants and a beach bar, five swimming pools, kids club, and exciting water sports and recreation activities.”

Tala Bay is a fully-integrated destination on the Red Sea Coast featuring over 400 luxury Real Estate Beach properties varying between villas, apartments and beach cabanas, 3, 4 and 5-star beach resort hotels, a state-of-the-art marina that serves as an international entry point to the Kingdom, a beach club, a diving centre, a wide array of water sports and a booming commercial area with excellent infrastructure.

, “This landmark project was signed a few months ago as part of an exclusive agreement between Swiss-Belhotel International and Jordan Projects for Tourism Development (JPTD), whereby Swiss-Belhotel International will co-manage JPTD’s existing three hotels in Aqaba as well as its future portfolio of properties,” Mr Voivenel added.

