Six Senses Signs First Hotel in Switzerland

Six Senses has signed its first hotel in Switzerland. The 47–room Six Senses Crans-Montana, which will operate under a long-term management agreement with Six Senses, is located in the canton of Valais, about two hours away from Geneva by car and train. “We are thrilled to collaborate with 1875 Finance, project coordinator and investor representative, and are eager to expand our presence in Europe,” said President Bernhard Bohnenberger of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. “This project will offer an amazing selection of outdoor activities including onsite ski-in and ski out access plus a rich wellness offering. The resort nicely complements Six Senses Douro Valley in Portugal, Six Senses Residences Courchevel in France as well as the seven award-winning Six Senses spas in Europe in Paris, Crete, Mykonos, Marbella, Gstaad, Courchevel and in the premium lounges of Etihad at London’s Heathrow Airport.” Resort accommodation at Six Senses Crans-Montana will include 47 guest rooms and suites, with 17 Six Senses residential units already available for purchase. The residential units include three-bedroom loft units and four-bedroom configurations which are being sold on-plan and marketed by Barnes. They have the special Crans-Montana provision that allows 13 of them to be bought by foreigners as second homes. This is one of the last construction projects in Switzerland that is able to offer residences for sale to foreigners. Two restaurants are planned as well as a sun terrace and bar and retail space. Wellness offerings at the resort include a 22,000 square foot (2,000 square meter) spa specializing in alpine treatments, gym and fitness studio, pool and suspended relaxation area. The spa will also include a dedicated area for children and teen treatments. Six Senses Crans-Montana is slated to open in 2020. See other recent news regarding: Six Senses, Switzerland.