Six Senses Signs First Hotel in Switzerland

|
Six Senses has signed its first hotel in Switzerland.
The 47–room Six Senses Crans-Montana,
which will operate
under a long-term management agreement with Six Senses, is located in the
canton of Valais, about two hours away from Geneva by car and
train.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with 1875 Finance,
project coordinator and investor representative, and are eager to
expand our presence in Europe,” said President Bernhard Bohnenberger
of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. “This project will offer an amazing
selection of outdoor activities including onsite ski-in and ski
out access plus a rich wellness offering. The resort nicely
complements Six Senses Douro Valley in Portugal, Six Senses
Residences Courchevel in France as well as the seven award-winning
Six Senses spas in Europe in Paris, Crete, Mykonos, Marbella, Gstaad, Courchevel
and in the premium lounges of Etihad at London’s Heathrow
Airport.”
Resort accommodation at Six Senses Crans-Montana
will
include 47 guest rooms and suites, with 17 Six Senses residential
units already available for purchase. The residential units include three-bedroom
loft units and four-bedroom configurations which are being sold
on-plan and marketed by Barnes. They have the special Crans-Montana
provision that allows 13 of them to be bought by foreigners as
second homes. This is one of the last construction projects in
Switzerland that is able to offer residences for sale to
foreigners.
Two restaurants are planned as well as a sun
terrace and bar and retail space.
Wellness offerings at the resort
include a 22,000 square foot (2,000 square meter) spa specializing
in alpine treatments, gym and fitness studio, pool and suspended
relaxation area. The spa will also include a dedicated area for
children and teen treatments.
Six Senses Crans-Montana is slated to open in
2020.
