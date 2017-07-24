Korean Air to Launch Travel Photo Contest on 24 July 2017

|
Korean Air will launch this year’s travel photo
contest on 24 July.
The “Korean Air Travel Photo Contest”,
which will run until 1 September 2017, is one of the most popular
photo contests in Korea.
The General Awards
in this year’s competition will open acceptance for photos
capturing special memories from any kind of travel experience starting
24 July 2017.
The competition hopes to provide useful information
for tourists visiting Korea, by producing various photography
content related to traveling. Furthermore, the airline is
planning to utilize the award-winning photographs this year to
design postcards, which will be distributed at the photo
exhibitions afterwards.
Those who are passionate in photography and
travel can submit entries to the ‘Korean Air Travel Photo Contest’
through the contest
website. The terms and conditions are available on the
contest website.
A total of 70 winners will be
selected by a judging panel consisting of photography professors
and professional photographers. The Grand Prize winner will
receive two international Prestige Class round-trip tickets and
two domestic Economy Class round-trip tickets from Korean Air.
Other winners will receive plaques and tickets as rewards.
An award ceremony will be held on 19 October 2017 at Ilwoo Space in the Korean Air Building, located near to the Seoul
City Hall.
Award-winning photos will be exhibited in Seoul (Ilwoo
Space), Jeju Island and Daegu respectively, and selected photos
will be showcased in the 2018 Korean Air calendar as illustration.
