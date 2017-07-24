Korean Air to Launch Travel Photo Contest on 24 July 2017

Korean Air will launch this year’s travel photo contest on 24 July.

The “Korean Air Travel Photo Contest”, which will run until 1 September 2017, is one of the most popular photo contests in Korea.

The General Awards in this year’s competition will open acceptance for photos capturing special memories from any kind of travel experience starting 24 July 2017.

The competition hopes to provide useful information for tourists visiting Korea, by producing various photography content related to traveling. Furthermore, the airline is planning to utilize the award-winning photographs this year to design postcards, which will be distributed at the photo exhibitions afterwards.

Those who are passionate in photography and travel can submit entries to the ‘Korean Air Travel Photo Contest’ through the contest website. The terms and conditions are available on the contest website.

A total of 70 winners will be selected by a judging panel consisting of photography professors and professional photographers. The Grand Prize winner will receive two international Prestige Class round-trip tickets and two domestic Economy Class round-trip tickets from Korean Air. Other winners will receive plaques and tickets as rewards.

An award ceremony will be held on 19 October 2017 at Ilwoo Space in the Korean Air Building, located near to the Seoul City Hall.

Award-winning photos will be exhibited in Seoul (Ilwoo Space), Jeju Island and Daegu respectively, and selected photos will be showcased in the 2018 Korean Air calendar as illustration.



