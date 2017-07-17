World’s First Hotel Indigo in Resort Location Opens on Bali’s Seminyak Beach

The world’s first Hotel Indigo in a resort location has opened on Bali’s Seminyak Beach.

The 289-room Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is located on Mesari Beach.

Every guestroom is fitted with daybeds, plush bedding and spa-inspired bathrooms. The 19 villas have private outdoor swimming pools, whirlpools and marble bathrooms. Each villa is planned like a Balinese house, consisting of three main areas: Nista Mandala, a space for residents to embrace the Gods; Madya Mandala, a space to be at one with nature; and Utama Mandala a space for interpersonal relations.

Guillaume Epinette, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, said, “Seminyak is a melting pot, enriched with a diverse culture and lifestyle that merges all the wonderful things Bali is known for. Our inspiration has been to weave the flavours of Seminyak into our hotel, not only with our design but throughout the whole experience. The result is a design-led property that reflects the changing tastes of today’s affluent travellers — who not only aspire to enjoy a relaxing escape, but also crave new inspiration. We’re certain that every fascinating detail on their journey of discovery through fashionable Seminyak neighbourhood will deliver that.”

The hotel’s Sava Spa offers treatments and traditional Balinese massages using locally-sourced natural spa products with active ingredients. The spa also features 10 treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, a reflexology lounge, a nail beauty lounge and a 24-hour health club with wellness programs and fitness equipment such as yoga space, power stretching, weight-lifting, martial arts and TRX.

There are also seven F&B options at the hotel, all helmed by the hotel’s Executive Chef Mads Wolff.



